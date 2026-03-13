Geely wins EU certification for assisted driving technology

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

G-ASD will be made available overseas in cars from brands under the Geely umbrella including Geely, Zeekr, pictured, Lynk & Co and Lotus.

Chinese carmaker Geely’s smart driving assistance system, G-ASD, has received certification under EU regulations on advanced assisted driving — the first approval of its kind for Chinese-made driving assistance technology in the bloc.

Cars equipped with G-ASD can now be sold in certain EU countries without additional certification, Geely Holding said in a statement on Friday.

The first car with G-ASD is expected to hit the road in Europe in June. The system, which is currently only included in cars in China, will be made available overseas in cars from brands under the Geely umbrella, including Geely, Zeekr, Lynk & Co and Lotus, it added, though the company did not give details on the timing.

Reuters