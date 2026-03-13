Mercedes in early talks with Geely to deepen ties, Bloomberg reports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mercedes-Benz has held preliminary talks with Chinese carmaker Geely on expanding ties between the companies, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Mercedes-Benz has held preliminary talks with Chinese carmaker Geely on expanding ties between the companies as the German carmaker looks to strengthen vehicle development in its largest market, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Mercedes-Benz did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Reuters