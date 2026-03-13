New Ferrari Amalfi Spider offers open-air driving thrills

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ferrari has unveiled the new Amalfi Spider, a V8-powered 2+2 convertible positioned as a more versatile open-top model in the Italian brand’s line-up.

Powered by a front-mid-mounted 3.9l turbocharged V8 producing 477kW and 760Nm, the Roma Spider successor is designed to combine strong performance (0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h) with the comfort and practicality expected from a grand touring convertible.

The Amalfi Spider will rocket from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. (Ferrari)

The car closely follows the proportions and design of the Amalfi coupé, with Ferrari aiming to maintain its flowing silhouette even with the roof lowered. Instead of a retractable hardtop, the Spider uses a fabric soft roof, a feature Ferrari says allows greater personalisation.

Buyers can choose from four colours in tailor-made fabric and two in technical fabric, including a new shade called Tecnico Ottanio.

The soft top can open in 13.5 seconds and can be operated at speeds of up to 60 km/h. When folded, the roof measures just 220mm thick, helping preserve luggage space. Boot capacity is rated at 255 litres with the roof closed and 172 litres with it open.

Ferrari claims the five-layer fabric roof provides acoustic and thermal insulation comparable to its retractable hardtop systems, helping maintain cabin comfort even when driving with the roof down.

Inside, the Amalfi Spider adopts a dual-cockpit layout similar to the coupé. The driver-focused interface includes a steering wheel with physical buttons and the return of Ferrari’s traditional start button, along with a central display integrated into the dashboard.

The 2+2 seating layout adds a measure of functionality, with the rear seats able to accommodate children or provide additional storage space when required.

To improve comfort during open-top driving, Ferrari has integrated a wind deflector into the rear bench backrest. It can be deployed at the touch of a button to reduce turbulence in the cabin.

Styling follows a clean, minimalist approach, with sculpted body surfaces and a particularly long bonnet. The front end features a large air intake to keep temperatures in check, while the rear incorporates an integrated active spoiler designed to enhance stability at higher speeds. Forged wheels and carbon-fibre trim elements complete the design.

