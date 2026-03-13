Renault unveils Bridger Concept for sub-compact crossover market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Renault says the new Bridger Concept could be available in South Africa sometime in 2028.

Renault’s Bridger Concept is a sub-four-metre B-SUV (sub-compact crossover) comparable to the likes of the Nissan Magnite and the Suzuki Fronx in a crowded market.

The bold and boxy styling and 200mm ground clearance express an urban and extra urban family runner, while the 18-inch wheels are perhaps for showcasing, as most segment rivals are perched on practical 16-inch wheels.

Despite its compact exterior proportions, Renault says it has 200mm of knee room and a 400l boot. A. The passenger seat can slide back to the second row for interaction with passengers in the rear or a child in a car seat.

The smart and flexible cockpit concept allows the Bridger to be a comfy cruiser or load lugger. (RENAULT SA)

The three individual rear seats have slightly reclining or folding backrests while the flip-up seat cushions create a flat surface for loading bulky objects. The seats can also slide well forward to increase boot space. The rear doors open 90° for ease of entry, egress or loading.

The cockpit is designed by the Renault R-Space Lab, which was established to explore and prepare smart vehicles for 2030. The outfit offers clever spatial design and digitalisation with AI.

The main functions are controlled as easily as a smartphone from the central touchscreen, while new passenger safety efforts include an alcohol detector.

The upright design of the Bridger yields 400l of boot space. (RENAULT SA)

The R-Space lab also envisions front and curtain airbags built into the front passenger seat, freeing up the dashboard and making space for a multifunction glovebox that can hold a tablet or bag, or fold out to provide space for relaxing and extending your legs.

The Bridger is built on the Renault Group modular platform in India with a gradual roll-out to other markets. Planned engines are combustion, hybrid or electric, depending on the market.

Renault South Africa says the vehicles are likely to be available locally sometime in 2028.

