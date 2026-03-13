REVIEW | The Changan Deepal S07 L is strong on glamour factor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With its striking looks, the S07 L could be the most alluring Chinese car in SA.

In 2024 Volvo launched its first all-electric EX30 in the country. Getting behind the wheel for the first time, this scribe was left frustrated. Its latest digital operating concept was unlike any Volvo before — even the side mirror and steering adjustment dials were accessed through the infotainment system.

Inevitably, a new way of doing things is met with shock. But to its credit, the Chinese-owned Swedish brand foreshadowed a template that would soon become widely-deployed. Hopping into the Deepal S07 L last week, one was greeted with a similarly high level of digitisation, with virtually no physical buttons to speak of.

Yet, getting familiar with model proved less of a challenge — clearly, this humble scribe has grown accustomed to the new way. Prospective owners climbing into the S07 from a more conventional offering may need some time to acclimate, however.

Deepal is the all-electric division of Chinese firm Changan, which made its return to the country towards the end of 2025. In February we tested the Changan CS75 Pro sport-utility vehicle, a pleasant, if not quirk-free family vehicle with seven seats that comes in at a hugely competitive price.

In contrast, the Deepal S07 L has a less pragmatic streak and has a stronger emphasis on dazzle. This could be the first Chinese car in Mzansi worthy of being described as glamorous, appealing from an emotional sense, not solely as a value-driven consideration. Its rakish profile, svelte lines and edgy styling elements evoke a sense of admiration in observers, with the same kind of reverence that might be reserved for German alternatives.

At R995,900 it has aspirations towards the premium end of the market. Being a relatively unknown marque, the brand has its work cut out from an awareness perspective. In typical Chinese fashion, the saving element is compelling on paper when you consider what vehicles of similar ilk and execution cost.

The hatched rear offers more than 400l boot space. (Changan)

Changan classifies the Deepal S07 L as a sport-utility vehicle, but in reality it seems to straddle the lines of a crossover-cum-saloon. In any case, if you were to consider prospects like the BMW iX1 or Mini Countryman SE, you would be in for north of R1,100,000.

Around a similar price-point to the Deepal is the Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce (R999,900) while the BYD Seal Premium Extended Range is R1,007,000.

Included with the Deepal S07 L is a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan. The warranty is of a five-year/150,000km duration with a separate eight-year/150,000km cover for the battery. With its length of 4,750mm, height of 1,625mm and overall width of 1,930mm, the model has a decent footprint, sitting on 255/45/20 wheels. It has a front-trunk compartment with 125l of space and a 445l boot.

Opening one of the frameless doors of the Deepal reveals an upmarket, minimalist cabin that may be recognisable from concept car visions of yesteryear. From the wide-berthed front seats with their large head restraints to the wrap-around fascia and 15.6-inch central screen, the spaceship vibes are strong.

Adding to the sci-fi character of the vehicle is a strange acoustic melody heard at low speeds, ostensibly to alert pedestrians of its presence. The tune is best described as something between wind chimes and the ominous music that precedes a chilling moment in a thriller. We could not figure out how to turn it off.

That sizeable screen can get distracting at night, so reducing its brightness is essential. Again, finding those settings — especially on the move — can be tricky. Another function you may find yourself disengaging is the driver assistance suite, with its sensitive lane-keeping and speed limit sensors that intone incessantly. This is typical of such systems in most Chinese cars, seemingly not properly calibrated for local road conditions.

The S07 L has a futuristic cabin with materials befitting the car's upmarket persona. (Changan)

Though Deepal bills it as a sport-utility vehicle, its ground clearance of 165mm may not inspire confidence for anything other than asphalt. Ride quality is on the supple side of the spectrum, clearly geared towards comfort, not dynamic deftness.

When you do take the helm with more verve than usual, you find that the S07 L prefers not to be thrown into corners, tending to wallow and float. Drive is to the rear wheels. The experience was not dissimilar to the Volkswagen ID.4 trial car we reported on in 2024.

Acceleration performance matches the relaxed, tourer-like persona, with a claimed 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds, courtesy of an electric motor producing 160kW/320Nm.

Not as rapid or responsive as something like a Mini Countryman SE, which we recently ran as part of our long-term fleet, dashing from 0-100km/h in 5.48 seconds, and again, the Deepal is better suited to a leisurely driving style. Best claimed electricity consumption is 14.2kWh/100km, which is par for the course in this category.

It has a large battery, with an 80kWh capacity and a maximum claimed range of 560km. Now before the opportunity to recharge the Deepal came, a mishap involving the rear left tyre cut our test short. It suffered a rapid loss of pressure while merging onto the freeway one afternoon, possibly caused by a nail or sharp, concealed debris.

It had no spare wheel — just a compressor and puncture repair kit — so Changan’s roadside assist service was called and they dispatched a flat-bed to tow the vehicle into a dealership. A downside to be mindful of, especially if long-distance journeys are on the agenda.