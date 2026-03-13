Russell puts Mercedes on pole for Chinese Grand Prix sprint race

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Russell led every phase of the session at the Shanghai circuit to take his first career sprint pole in a time of 1:31.520 seconds.

Formula One championship leader George Russell put Mercedes on pole position for the first sprint race of the season in China on Friday in a provisional front row lockout with teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Russell led every phase of the session at the Shanghai circuit to take his first career sprint pole in a time of 1:31.520 seconds. Antonelli was 0.289 slower.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was third fastest but the Briton could move up to the front row with Antonelli under investigation for allegedly impeding the reigning world champion in the second phase.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who started the 100km race on pole in China last year, was fourth fastest ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified eighth.