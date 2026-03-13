Verstappen enjoying endurance racing over Formula One

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Max Verstappen has admitted he is having more fun with his endurance racing projects as opposed to competing in Formula One.

That’s a tricky spot, given Verstappen is under contract until 2028.

“I don’t want to leave,” the four-time world champion said on Thursday of competing with Red Bull. “I wish I had a bit more time and a bit more fun, for sure, but I’m also doing other stuff that is a lot of fun.

“I get to race the Nordschleife. I hope, in the coming years, I can do Spa, Le Mans, so I’m combining stuff to find other stuff that I find really fun as well. Of course, my team, so I have a lot of distractions at the same time.

“Positive distractions, I would call it. But at the same time, it’s a bit conflicting because I don’t really enjoy the car, but I do enjoy working with all the people in the team and from the engine department as well.”

Verstappen, 28, was voted the F1 Driver of the Year for the fifth straight year in 2025. That said, he admitted to having other career ambitions.

“I don’t need to be only a Formula One driver. I can also do other things,” he said. “I’ve done this for a while and I’ve achieved everything that I wanted to achieve, so that’s why I want to explore other things, and I don’t want to do them when I’m 40 years old. So now I think this is the perfect age to do it.”

Reuters