Katsuta takes first WRC win in Kenya Safari Rally

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Katsuta, in his 94th WRC start, became his country’s first WRC rally winner since Kenjiro Shinozuka at the Ivory Coast Rally in 1992.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta won the Kenya Safari rally on Sunday for the Japanese driver’s first success in the world championship.

Katsuta, in his 94th WRC start, became his country’s first WRC rally winner since Kenjiro Shinozuka at the Ivory Coast Rally in 1992.

He won by 27.4 seconds from Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux with Toyota’s Sami Pajari third.

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans retained the drivers’ championship lead with 66 points.

Reuters