MotoGP postpones Qatar Grand Prix due to Middle East conflict

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The Lusail International Circuit was set to host the fourth round of the 2026 championship from April 10-12 but it has now been rescheduled for November 8.

The Qatar Grand Prix that was scheduled to be held next month has been postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, MotoGP announced on Sunday.

The Lusail International Circuit was set to host the fourth round of the 2026 championship from April 10-12 but it has now been rescheduled for November 8, organisers said in a statement.

“MotoGP confirms that the Qatar Grand Prix, originally scheduled for April, has been postponed to November 8 due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East,” the statement said.

Reuters