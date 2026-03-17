Lexus LX recalled in South Africa over transmission issue

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The National Consumer Commission (NCC) is alerting consumers about a recall of certain Lexus LX500Ds in South Africa because of a transmission problem.

The recall affects LX500D-FSport and LX500D Overtrail variants distributed between March 13 2025 and January 16 2026, with about 110 units identified locally.

These vehicles are equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission that uses linear solenoids to control gear shifts. According to Lexus, if a solenoid failure occurs under certain driving conditions, the transmission electronic control unit (T-ECU) and the engine ECU may not communicate the failure, resulting in the transmission over-revving in specific gears.

This could result in damage to the transmission and a loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds. If certain damage occurs to the transmission housing, there is also the possibility of transmission fluid leaking from the housing. This could increase the risk of a crash or fire if an ignition source is present.

Owners of affected vehicles are urged to present their vehicles at an authorised Lexus dealership for reprogramming of the transmission ECU, which will be carried out at no cost.