Seven questions with iCaur South Africa GM Hans Greyling

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Chery’s latest subsidiary, iCaur, will officially enter the South African market in May, becoming the sixth marque under the Chery Group locally alongside Chery, Omoda, Lepas, Jaecoo and Jetour.

Founded in 2023, the brand is aimed at younger, tech-savvy buyers, with a range of rugged electric SUVs designed to offer genuine off-road capability.

To learn more about its local strategy and ambitions, we put seven questions to iCaur South Africa GM Hans Greyling.

iCaur is launching as a fully electric brand, without any internal combustion models in its line-up. With many South African motorists still hesitant about transitioning to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), what sales volumes are you targeting in your first year?

Our focus in year one isn’t purely volume-driven. It’s about establishing iCaur as a credible, desirable, electrified brand in South Africa.

While EV adoption is still evolving, interest is growing as motorists look for lower running costs, innovation and future-ready mobility. Our priority is building awareness, educating customers, supporting our retail network and creating strong early demand.

The iCaur 03T will join the V23 at the end of 2026. (iCaur)

Where will iCaur’s products be positioned from a pricing perspective? Is the brand targeting the affordable end of the market, or is it aiming for a more premium space?

We want the brand to feel progressive, design-led and future-focused, without being out of reach. It’s about making fully electric mobility something customers can realistically step into, while still offering a product that feels elevated, distinctive and exciting.

Parts availability, after-sales support and dealer footprint remain key considerations for buyers in 2026. What infrastructure is iCaur putting in place locally to support customers?

After-sales support, parts availability and dealer accessibility are absolutely critical, especially for a new brand entering the market, and we’ve prioritised this from day one.

iCaur benefits from leveraging the broader Chery South Africa Group infrastructure, including an established 6,500m² national parts warehouse holding about R160m worth of parts. That infrastructure is already operational and will expand further with the introduction of new brands, ensuring strong parts availability and supply continuity.

On the retail side, we have already secured 25 dealers nationwide, with additional partners being finalised before our May 2026 launch. This gives us immediate national coverage and ensures customers have access not only to sales, but to trained technicians, service facilities and support.

Hans Greyling anticipates the V23 will be the brand's volume driver. It will make its local debut in May. (DENIS DROPPA)

Chery will soon have six subsidiaries operating in South Africa. How does iCaur differentiate itself within that portfolio, and how do you avoid internal brand overlap?

It is our only dedicated, electrified brand. That immediately creates a clear separation from the other brands within the group, which offer internal combustion and hybrid drivetrains. iCaur is EV-only by design, not an adaptation of an existing ICE platform.

The iCaur V23, O3T and V27 are confirmed for South Africa. Of these three, which model do you expect to be the volume driver, and why?

We anticipate the V23 being our volume driver. The V23 occupies a very unique space in the market, particularly through its customisation and strong design identity. It allows customers to express individuality in a way that few vehicles currently do, especially within the EV segment.

The V23 has a distinctive design compared to many other Chinese-sourced vehicles on the market. Can you tell us more about the design team behind it and the key influences that shaped its styling?

iCaur’s design philosophy centres on the idea that strong design is essential to creating vehicles with a clear and distinctive identity.

The brand focuses on what it describes as “seeking truth through simplicity,” emphasising clean, purposeful forms that do not sacrifice performance or functionality.

Its styling approach blends classic influences with a forward-looking aesthetic, reflecting a “classic design for the future” mindset where retro-inspired elements meet modern technology and proportions.

This is often expressed through bold geometric forms and a structured three-surface design language that gives the vehicles a strong, recognisable presence. Behind this approach is a design team with experience across both Chinese and European brands, bringing a global perspective to iCaur’s goal of creating vehicles that stand apart from many conventional designs in the segment.

Why should South African buyers consider iCaur over more established brands already operating in the EV space?

We are offering something genuinely different. It’s not just another EV, but a distinct brand experience.

Importantly, while the brand is new, the infrastructure behind it is not. Through the broader Chery South Africa Group, customers benefit from established parts support, dealer networks and aftersales capability.

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