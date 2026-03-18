BMW unveils new i3 with 900km driving range

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The BMW i3 is the second model on the Neue Klasse platform.

BMW has launched the electric i3 sedan as the first all-electric 3 Series, with an impressive claimed range of 900km.

The second model on the New Class platform after the iX3 SUV, the sedan is initially available as an i3 50 xDrive all-wheel-drive model with an electric motor on the front and rear axles. The combined system outputs are 345kW and 645Nm but BMW has not yet disclosed performance figures, which will follow later.

The i3 represents a technological quantum leap into a new era, says BMW.

With its impressive claimed 900km range on the WLTP test cycle, 800-volt technology and new high-voltage batteries provide DC charging capacities of up to 400kW, allowing the i3 to recharge to a 400km range in just 10 minutes.

A strange steering wheel, and a Panoramic iDrive display across the lower windscreen. (Fabian Kirchbauer)

The car also features bidirectional charging functions, allowing it to charge compatible homes.

The new, eighth-generation BMW 3 Series is manufactured at the BMW Group plant in Munich and will be available in South Africa from the first quarter of 2027, with petrol and hybrid models to be offered alongside the electric i3.

The new i3 is recognisable as a 3 Series by its hallmark BMW sporty silhouette with flared wheel arches and short overhangs, but the front is a striking new interpretation of the four-eyed face. The grille and twin headlights merge into an innovative light signature, while the rear features prominently horizontal lights.

The radical new interior represents driver-orientated sportiness, says BMW. It includes the new Panoramic iDrive display across the full length of the lower windscreen that replaces the traditional iDrive knob. The most important driving information is projected directly into the driver’s line of sight above the steering wheel, while the content can be personalised.

The i3 is the electric version of the new 3 Series range coming to South Africa in 2027. (Fabian Kirchbauer)

Another striking feature is that the steering wheel has spokes at the top and the bottom, but not on the sides.

The “Heart of Joy” high-performance computer has responses 10 times faster than previous systems. With three other superbrain high-performance computers, the Heart of Joy forms the centrepiece of the new software and electronics architecture.

The 3 Series is the brand’s most successful model range, with more than 20-million units sold, and the seventh generation was launched here in 2019.

“The BMW 3 Series is the essence of the BMW brand. For five decades, this icon has stood for sporty driving pleasure, unmistakably attractive design and consistent progress,” BMW said.

More details about the new i3 will be disclosed in due course, the company said.

Business Day