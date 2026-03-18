Everything you need to know about the new Suzuki Across

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The Suzuki Across has officially made its South African debut. Competing with models such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Chery Tiggo Cross and the soon-to-be-launched Mitsubishi Destinator, this new C-segment SUV is positioned above the Grand Vitara in Suzuki’s local line-up.

Standout styling elements include a prominent front end with contoured bonnet creases and a pair of narrow LED projector headlamps, featuring integrated daytime running lights, linked by a satin chrome strip spanning the upper grille. The lower section incorporates a large trapezoidal air intake, an aluminium-look front underguard and a piano black trim element framed by circular fog lamps.

A distinctive light bar bridges taillamp clusters. (COLIN MILEMAN)

Black plastic cladding has been applied to the rocker panels and wheel arches. The latter house 17-inch alloy wheels – finished in dark grey on GL models and dual-tone machined on the GLX. Both variants ride on 215/60-profile tyres and include a full-size spare wheel. GL models feature silver roof rails, while GLX derivatives receive a grey finish.

At the rear, a full-width taillamp cluster spans the tailgate. Positioned below the rear window, Suzuki says the segmented LED elements — 19 in total — create a distinctive light signature at night. Additional exterior details include a roof-mounted spoiler, shark-fin antenna and a rear bumper with an aluminium-look skid plate.

GLX models feature dual-tone machined alloy wheels. (COLIN MILEMAN)

Available exterior colours include Arctic White Pearl, Splendid Silver Pearl Metallic, Mystic Green Pearl, Magma Grey Metallic, Sizzling Red Metallic, Exuberant Blue Pearl Metallic and Bluish Black Pearl. GLX models can be specified with optional dual-tone paint finishes (R4,500), pairing selected body colours with a Bluish Black Pearl roof.

Inside, the Across features a clean, minimalist layout with a three-tier dashboard design, chrome door handles and physical controls for the HVAC system positioned above the centre console. Practical touches include an illuminated glove box, four cup holders, four bottle holders, a large centre console bin with integrated armrest, inductive charging and two 12V accessory sockets, one of which is located in the boot. The rear seats split 60:40 and fold in a single motion.

Standard features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. (COLIN MILEMAN)

The Across is offered in two trim levels, starting with the GL. Standard features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, cruise control, four USB-C ports and a wireless charging pad with active cooling.

The cabin is trimmed in fabric upholstery, with a height-adjustable driver’s seat and a polyurethane multifunction steering wheel adjustable for tilt and reach. Automatic variants include paddle shifters. Other features include automatic climate control with a PM2.5 air filter and rear ventilation outlets, as well as a powered tailgate.

GLX models benefit from a panoramic glass sunroof. (COLIN MILEMAN)

Safety features include six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP and hill hold control. Automatic models also gain an electric parking brake with brake hold.

The range-topping GLX adds synthetic leather upholstery with copper stitching, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel. Additional features include a head-up display, an eight-speaker Harman Infinity sound system, a 360º camera, ambient lighting and a panoramic glass sunroof.

A 360º camera is standard on the GLX. (COLIN MILEMAN)

The GLX is also equipped with a suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including DSBS II, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention and lane keep assist. A blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, high beam assist and weave alert are also included.

All Across models are powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance. Outputs are rated at 76kW at 6,000rpm and 137Nm at 4,400rpm, with claimed fuel consumption of 5.3l/100km on the combined cycle.

All Across models are powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance. (COLIN MILEMAN)

GL models are available with either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, while the GLX is offered exclusively with the automatic.

Pricing starts at R349,900 for the Across GL manual. The GL automatic is priced at R372,900, while the GLX automatic is available from R464,900. Pricing includes VAT, and the range is sold with a four-year/60,000km service plan and a five-year/200,000km warranty.

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