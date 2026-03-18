Fuel price hike from Iran conflict boosts EV and hybrid demand

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Research from dealer-services group Cox Automotive has found most US consumers would consider switching to an EV or hybrid if petrol prices hit $6 per gallon.

The rising price of fuel from the Iran war has triggered angst and uncertainty for carmakers, dealers and vehicle owners at the pump. For Martin Miller, it presents an opportunity.

Miller owns a used electric car dealership southwest of London and logged his busiest Saturday ever one week after the war began on February 28 with the bombing of Iran by Israel and the US. The conflict has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of global oil supplies are transported.

Miller is racing to stock more inventory. “We’re turning cars very, very quickly,” he said, adding customers at his store, EV Experts, worry petrol prices will climb higher. His staff has been buying more EVs at auctions “like mad,” he said, “because we’re confident this will continue”.

British government data shows as of March 16, average petrol prices per litre in Britain were up 7% since the war began. In the EU they have risen 8%, according to the European Commission.

The average US gallon of petrol has risen 27% since late February, up to $3.72 (R61.84), the US Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

When buyers change behaviour

History has shown oil price shocks can lead to structural changes in consumer car shopping habits. The 1970s energy crisis led US car buyers to opt for smaller vehicles, which favoured Japanese carmakers and eroded their US rivals’ market share.

Analysts said the recent sharp increases in fuel prices are not likely to significantly and immediately alter shopping patterns for new cars. It often takes a sustained time of elevated prices, or for them to eclipse a psychological milestone before car buyers shift their focus to more fuel-efficient choices, industry watchers said.

The 1970s energy crisis led US car buyers to opt for smaller vehicles, which favoured Japanese carmakers and eroded their US rivals’ market share. (HUM Images)

“Consumers are highly reactive to fuel prices, but it tends to be that it has to hit a certain round number,” said Kevin Roberts, director of economic and market intelligence at online marketplace CarGurus.

“The $4 [per gallon] threshold may be the one to watch,” he said, noting that was a tipping point for EV interest during the last oil shock in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Zach Xavier, a customer in the US, did not want to wait. He visited Recharged, a used EV dealership in Richmond, Virginia, with his wife last Friday to trade in a combustion-engine SUV for an electric model, and also purchased a second, smaller EV.

“I’m trying to get in before everybody freaks out,” he said.

So far higher prices do not seem to have fazed US new car shoppers, according to activity on some vehicle research sites.

CarGurus said late last week it had not yet seen major shifts in EV searches. Another site, Edmunds, said the share of shoppers looking at electrified vehicles in the first week after the war started ticked up slightly, to 22.4% from 20.7% the previous week.

Europe ripe for EV shift

An uptick in EV interest is more likely in Europe, where fully electric cars accounted for 19.5% of sales last year, and where government tax breaks for electric purchases are being reintroduced.

In Germany, EV-related traffic for online car dealer MeinAuto has increased by 40% since the start of the Iran war. “Our consultations have also revealed many people are focusing more intently on the running costs of their cars,” the company said.

In a survey of 1,164 people conducted on March 12 in Germany by online marketplace Carwow, 48% of respondents said spiking fuel prices “would influence their decision to consider an EV or hybrid”.

Between March 2 and March 12, up to 66% of shoppers were looking at EVs, up from 55% at the end of February, Carwow said.

In Germany, EV-related traffic for online car dealer MeinAuto has increased by 40% since the start of the Iran war. (Maxim Shemetov)

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast sees a marketing opportunity, offering a 3% discount on electric cars and 5% on electric scooters for people switching from petrol vehicles “amid volatility in global fuel prices”.

As of March 9, petrol prices had jumped 50% since the war began, according to Vietnam Petroleum Group.

In the US market, industry experts said a major move to EVs is unlikely unless fuel prices march far higher. EV sales accounted for only 7.7% of new-car sales last year, with sales cooling after President Donald Trump’s administration killed a $7,500 (R124,678) federal tax break for buyers of EVs.

Research from dealer-services group Cox Automotive has found most US consumers would consider switching to an EV or hybrid if petrol prices hit $6 per gallon.

Cox’s director of insights, Stephanie Valdez-Streaty, said the rising price of fuel could hurt US vehicle sales overall because it adds to US car buyers’ mounting uncertainty over tariffs and broader concerns around inflation and the economy.

“Unless you really need a car right now,” she said, “you might hold off.”

Reuters