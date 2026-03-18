Helio Castroneves to chase record fifth Indy 500 title

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Helio Castroneves will make his 26th consecutive start in the Indianapolis 500. He finished 10th last year. File photo: James Gilbert

Helio Castroneves will again attempt to become the first five-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24.

The Brazilian driver, who turns 51 two weeks before the race, confirmed on Tuesday he will drive for Meyer Shank Racing.

“The drive for five is still alive,” Castroneves said in a short video released by the team.

Castroneves claimed his record-tying fourth Indy 500 victory with Meyer Shank Racing in 2021. He previously won driving for Team Penske in 2001, 2002 and 2009.

He shares the record with AJ Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser Snr as the race’s only four-time winners.

Castroneves will make his 26th consecutive start in the Indianapolis 500. He finished 10th last year.