‘Intelligent’ new Haval H6 PHEV motors into Mzansi

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The Haval H6 PHEV can be had in 2WD and 4WD guise.

GWM has expanded its Haval H6 line-up with the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid variant. Joining its H6 GT PHEV sibling and offering the best of both worlds — the long-distance legs of internal combustion and the traffic-conquering ease of battery electric — the H6 PHEV combines a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors to create an intelligent Hi-4 all-wheel-drive configuration.

With all power units combined, Haval claims a total system output of 268kW and 760Nm of torque. There’s also a more affordable two-wheel-drive version that, sans the rear motor, produces 240kW and 540Nm. With a fully charged 19.09kWh battery pack, Haval says both derivatives offer a fully electric range of up to 106km. Combined with the combustion engine, this gives the H6 PHEV a maximum theoretical driving range of over 1,000km.

A 26cm digital instrument cluster is complemented by a 37cm central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. (Haval H6 PHEV)

Visually, the H6 PHEV looks nearly identical to its non-hybrid and full-hybrid stablemates. This means you get the same squinty LED headlamps, large trapezoidal radiator grille and protective black cladding along the rocker panels and wheel arches. Riding on black 48cm alloy wheels, it also features roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers and a powered, sensor-equipped tailgate for hands-free loading.

The cabin is awash with features, including a 26cm digital instrument cluster and a 37cm central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a nine-speaker audio system, front and rear USB charging ports, a 540º camera system, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, a heated multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and rear seats with a centre armrest and cup holders.

Haval says both derivatives offer a fully electric range of up to 106km. (Haval)

On the safety front, owners can look forward to numerous driver assistance systems, including forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane assist, driver fatigue monitoring and electronic stability control. Multiple airbags, run-flat tyres and a full-colour head-up display further enhance occupant protection and driver awareness.

The new Haval H6 PHEV Ultra Luxury 2WD retails at R699,900, with the Ultra Luxury 4WD coming in at R749,900. Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and a seven-year/75,000km service plan. There’s also an eight-year/150,000km warranty covering the hybrid battery pack.