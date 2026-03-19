Ferrari suspends Middle East deliveries due to war

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Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari said on Thursday it had temporarily suspended deliveries in the Middle East as war rages in the region.

Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari said on Thursday it had temporarily suspended deliveries to the Middle East as war rages in the region.

“We are closely monitoring the developments in the Middle East and the potential implications for our business,” it said in a statement.

“At this stage, we have temporarily suspended deliveries in the area, while managing a few deliveries via airplane,” the company added.

Reuters