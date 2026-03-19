FIRST DRIVE | Why the new Suzuki Across stands out in the crossover crowd

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The new Suzuki Across debuts a new company look and is powered by a hybrid drivetrain.

Suzuki South Africa has launched the new Across SUV. The 4,360mm long debutant is available in three trims: two manual and automatic GL models and a lone GLX specification fitted with an automatic transmission.

The model expands Suzuki’s crossover offerings to six options, while pricing of R349,900-R464,900 puts it in the crosshairs of at least 20 alternatives from rival brands, ranging from compact choices such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and more, to even entry models of larger alternatives such as the Kia Seltos, Omoda C5, plus its Grand Vitara cousin.

The Across introduces Suzuki’s new corporate look of a bluff face with narrow LED lights and squared wheel arches with cladding, housing dark grey or silver 17-inch alloy wheels depending on chosen specification. The styling is cute and beefy at the same time, while the rear design is given character by a full-width brake light strip with segmented red LEDs.

The Across is fairly cinematic with its coupe-like shape but spacious for families, with a 2,600mm wheelbase and a generous boot.

At launch I drove the mid-spec GL Auto that comes with many features including a wireless and cooled smartphone charging pad, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay running through a newly designed 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The screen also beams reversing images while four USB Type-C ports, two in front and two at the back, are also available. The electric tailgate is controllable from a dash-mounted button.

The freshly designed and spacious interior has a family luxury car vibe. (COLIN MILEMAN)

In GLX trim the Across adds a panoramic sunroof, synthetic leather upholstery, seat ventilation, leather-covered multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters, head-up display, an eight-speaker sound system, ambient lighting and a 360º view camera and two-tone roof, luxuries not seen in a Suzuki since the Kizashi sedan.

All models are powered by a normally aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder with a mild-hybrid system comprising an integrated starter generator (ISG) and a 12V lithium-ion battery driving the front wheels. The system has smooth operation and assists the engine under load conditions and recovers kinetic energy during braking, the emphasis on low fuel consumption with a stop-start function. The total system output of 76kW and 137Nm gives it decent shove everywhere.

The new Across recipe is a crossover that is suitable for both urban and extra-urban travel, and the Cape Town launch route was structured to showcase this aspect. The newcomer felt compact and breezy in built-up areas and steady and poised on highways.

It has enough low-end torque to deal with inclined roads, and enough in reserve to maintain highway speeds. Safety systems include six airbags, ABS, electronic stability control and hill hold control. Automatic models are also equipped with an electric parking brake with brake hold.

The only niggles are the small exterior mirrors which don’t cover enough of the side rear view areas, and which gets frustrating in peak traffic.

A prominent row of LED lights give the rear styling a dramatic look. (SUZUKI SA)

Overall, the new Suzuki Across presents a fine, well-engineered and generously specified competitor in the vast crossover population. Its maker says it will serve the interests of a variety of customers, especially loyalists looking to upgrade amenities while staying in the brand.

Available paint options include Arctic White Pearl, Splendid Silver Pearl Metallic, Mystic Green Pearl, Magma Grey Metallic, Sizzling Red Metallic, Exuberant Blue Pearl Metallic and Bluish Black Pearl. The GLX model can have three dual-tone paint finishes where Splendid Silver Pearl Metallic, Sizzling Red Metallic or Exuberant Blue Pearl Metallic can be contrasted with a Bluish Black roof, a R4,500 option.

The Across range is sold with a four-year/60,000km service plan and a five-year/200,000km warranty.

Pricing

Suzuki Across GL 5MT - R349,900

Suzuki Across GL 6AT - R372,900

Suzuki Across GLX - R464,900

Business Day