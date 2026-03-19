Haval H7 Black Edition offers bold new look

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

China’s GWM has introduced its new Haval H7 Black Edition in South Africa.

The model distinguishes itself with a blacked-out front grille, redesigned diamond-cut 19-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails and dark tinted taillamp clusters. Black finishes are also applied to the mirror caps, window trim and exterior badging.

Exterior paint options include Hamilton White, Sun Black, Grey and Orange.

19-inch Diamond-turned alloy wheels are standard. (Haval)

Inside, the cabin remains unchanged, with both H7 derivatives — Luxury and Super Luxury — equipped with leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated multifunction steering wheel, panoramic glass sunroof, cooled centre console, front and rear dual USB ports, dual-zone climate control and an eight-speaker audio system.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the range.

The Super Luxury variant adds a head-up display, 50W wireless charging pad, multi-colour ambient lighting, heated and ventilated front seats, driver’s seat memory and an illuminated vanity mirror.

The rear features dark-tinted taillights. (Haval)

Under the bonnet, two powertrain options are available. A 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission, produces 170kW and 380Nm, and is offered with either two-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

A hybrid derivative combines the same 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 179kW and 530Nm.

The H7 Black Edition is equipped with a range of safety and driver assistance systems, including electronic stability control, brake assist, traction control, roll movement intervention and lane departure warning. Forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking use radar and camera systems to detect potential hazards and intervene when required.

All Haval H7 Black Edition models have generously equipped interiors. (Haval)

The H7 Black Edition range is now available from Haval dealerships, with pricing as follows:

H7 2.0T Luxury 4x2: R604,950;

H7 2.0T Super Luxury 4x4: R674,950; and

H7 1.5T HEV Super Luxury 4x2: R734,950.

Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and a seven-year/75,000km service plan. Hybrid models also include an eight-year/150,000km battery warranty.

Reuters