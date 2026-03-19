REVIEW | Land Rover Discovery D350 Gemini shines as an understated adventurer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Discovery has a more subtle, aerodynamic design than the boxy Defender.

Where the Defender is Land Rover’s rugged off-road champion, the seven-seat Discovery is pitched as a more family-focused premium SUV in the brand’s line-up.

Though it has a more subtle, aerodynamic design than its boxy sibling, the Discovery is no soft-roader and lacks little in the adventuring department.

The Discovery is a formidable off-roader, with full-time four-wheel drive, a 900mm wading depth, hill descent control, front and centre locking differentials, and various drive modes, including grass, gravel, rocks and mud. Air suspension adjusts the standard 207mm ground clearance up to 285mm in off-road mode, allowing the SUV to clamber over sizeable obstacles.

Torque vectoring by braking enhances traction on all surfaces and reduces understeer, working with the vehicle’s dynamic stability control to enhance manoeuvrability.

Low range is only an optional feature, however, reflecting its positioning as less of a rough-and-tumble adventure vehicle than the Defender.

The D350 Gemini tester is a special-edition luxury SUV celebrating the original Discovery’s legacy. Gemini harks back to the codename given to the TDI diesel engine that powered the original 1989 model.

The seven-seater cabin has multiple configurations. (DENIS DROPPA)

The Gemini is available in six exterior colours, including a unique Sedona Red, paired with a gloss black roof and matching detailing. Gemini-specific graphics feature on the B-pillars, treadplates and interior finishers, alongside new 21-inch alloy wheels — although our test car was fitted with optional low-profile 22-inch tyres.

The Discovery rides comfortably on smooth roads, and the suspension does well to absorb large undulations, but the 40-profile tyres made for a somewhat jittery experience on scarred surfaces and gravel. For buyers planning more off-road use, higher-profile tyres may trump the cosmetic appeal of the 22-inchers.

The big, high-riding SUV is no lithe handler, but roll stability control reduces wallowing.

Like the other four variants in the range, the Gemini is powered by a 3.0l Ingenium mild-hybrid diesel engine producing 257kW and 700Nm, paired with an eight-speed transmission. The mild-hybrid system harvests energy during deceleration and redeploys it to assist acceleration.

The powertrain moves this 2.4-tonne SUV along at a brisk pace, as attested to by a claimed 6.3-second 0-100km/h sprint time. At Gauteng altitude there is some brief turbo lag, but it quickly gives way to strong, effortless momentum, making the big SUV feel eager both around town and on the open road. Refinement is another highlight, with the plush cabin effectively insulating occupants from external noise.

We recorded a relatively frugal 9.3l/100km on a mostly open-road weekend trip. Urban driving would likely raise consumption, but it remains an impressive figure for such a large vehicle.

The Discovery Gemini is available in a unique Sedona Red. (DENIS DROPPA)

Family practicality is a big part of the Discovery’s appeal. The configurable cabin can be arranged in multiple passenger and cargo configurations. It accommodates up to seven passengers with a modest 172l boot or five occupants with a cavernous 922l of luggage space. Our test car featured optional electrically adjustable rear seats, operable via controls in the boot — standard models have manual folding seats.

The third row is best suited to children but can accommodate adults in reasonable comfort and folds flat to expand the cargo area. A full-size spare wheel is mounted beneath the chassis.

On a weekend camping trip the Discovery easily swallowed a full load of tents, gazebos and other gear.

Inside, the cabin strikes a balance between luxury and sportiness, with leather and suede upholstery. Thick rubber floor mats and front and rear grab handles attest to the vehicle’s adventure readiness.

The 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominates the dashboard, but thankfully key climate controls remain physical, reducing distraction.

There are ample USB ports and comfort levels are high, with heated and ventilated front seats and a heated rear row.

The luxurious cabin has a clean, uncluttered design. (DENIS DROPPA)

Standard features on the R2m vehicle include auto high-beam assist, a small fridge between the front seats, three-zone climate control, an electrically adjustable steering column, powered front and rear seats, a premium Meridian sound system, wireless phone charging and an electric tailgate. A 3D surround camera is also included — a useful aid in parking lots given the vehicle’s size.

Automatic headlights, auto high-beam assist and rain-sensing wipers are also standard, although the latter proved inconsistent during our test, possibly due to a dirty sensor.

Safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring and autonomous emergency braking. The lane-keeping system can feel intrusive on poorly maintained roads, but it can be switched off, and the vehicle remembers the setting.

The Discovery can tow up to 3,500kg and features trailer stability assist and an electrically deployable tow hitch, further underscoring its versatility as a family all-rounder.

It remains a more understated expression of Land Rover capability, lacking the overtly macho image of the Defender, which is the brand’s best-seller and outsold the Discovery by 146 to 5 units in South Africa last month.

For buyers seeking adventure without sacrificing comfort — and subtlety over swagger — the Discovery makes a compelling case. The R2,038,800 price includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.

Business Day