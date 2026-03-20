Toyota Land Cruiser 300 added to Lexus LX recall list

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The recall has identified a potential issue affecting certain Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX models equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Following the earlier product recall in March of the Lexus LX model, Toyota South Africa has added that the Land Cruiser 300 model, a technical twin of the Lexus, is also affected by the same recall.

The recall has identified a potential issue affecting certain Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX models equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

In rare instances, a transmission solenoid fault may not be properly communicated between control units, which could result in engine over-revving, reduced power, or possible transmission damage.

Affected customers have been contacted and invited to bring their vehicles in for a precautionary software update. The update is quick, completed while the customer waits, and is provided at no cost.

In total 1,847 Land Cruiser 300 units and 110 Lexus LX units are affected, representing 1,947 vehicles.

A company spokesperson said an error in the initial communications with South Africa’s National Consumer Council (NCC) resulted in the mix-up.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and reaffirm our commitment to the safety, reliability, and peace of mind of our customers,” said the company.

Consumers who own the affected vehicles are urged to present their vehicles at an authorised Toyota and Lexus dealership for reprogramming of the transmission ECU.

Business Day