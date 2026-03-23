Jeep owners invited to SA’s first Easter Jeep Safari event

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The event draws inspiration from the long-running Easter Jeep Safari in the US, which attracts large numbers of Jeep owners each year.

The first ever Easter Jeep Safari in South Africa will take place from April 3 to 6 at the Gariep Forever Resort, bringing together Jeep owners for a four-day off-road and social event.

Hosted in partnership with Jeep Club South Africa, the event is open to owners who want to take part in trail drives and community activities focused on off-road driving.

“Jeep South Africa is fortunate to have such a strong and engaged customer base through its club community,” says Janus Janse van Rensburg, head of marketing and sales for Jeep South Africa at Stellantis.

“The stalwarts behind the club organise monthly events and excursions, and now they’re taking things up a notch with the first Easter Jeep Safari in South Africa. It’s exciting for Jeep South Africa to partner on something like this and spend time with the people who make the brand what it is.”

The programme includes guided drives across a variety of terrain, as well as vehicle displays and informal competitions. Organisers say the event is also intended to encourage interaction among participants, with social gatherings planned throughout the weekend.

“This event is about bringing the Jeep community together,” says Anne-Marie Engelbrecht, president of Jeep Club South Africa. “The Easter Jeep Safari is not only about driving trails, but also the friendships, stories and shared passion within the community.”

The event draws inspiration from the long-running Easter Jeep Safari in the US, which attracts large numbers of Jeep owners each year.

Further information is available on the Jeep Club South Africa website.

TimesLIVE