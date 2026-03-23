New Changan Uni-S arriving in South Africa soon

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Changan, one of the newest China-based carmakers to enter South Africa, is set to launch a new mid-size SUV locally.

Called the Uni-S, it measures 4,539mm in length, 1,865mm in width and 1,680mm in height and will compete with models such as the Haval H6, Kia Sportage, Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and VW Tiguan.

Positioned in a highly competitive segment, the Uni-S — also known as the facelifted CS55 in international markets — features a prominent front end with a distinctive grille, flanked by C-shaped daytime running lights.

The SUV is equipped with a multi-link independent rear suspension. (Changan)

Additional exterior details include a full-width LED light bar, a pronounced front lip spoiler and diamond-cut alloy wheels housed in protective black plastic-clad wheel arches. Chrome accents are applied to the window surrounds and roof rails. At the rear, the SUV features slim LED tail-light clusters connected by a light bar, along with an integrated roof spoiler and twin exhaust finishers.

Under the bonnet is a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 138kW and 300Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The SUV is also equipped with a multi-link independent rear suspension.

12.8" touchscreen infotainment system is complemented by a fully digital instrument cluster. (Changan)

Standard features include a panoramic sunroof with rain-sensing function, adaptive cruise control, front and rear collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic parking and a 540° camera system. Other highlights include an electric tailgate and a 12.8″ touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers.

The Uni-S is expected to arrive in local showrooms in April, with further details to be announced closer to launch.

TimesLIVE