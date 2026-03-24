Mercedes-AMG gearing up to unleash new GT Black Series

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In 2025 Mercedes-AMG teased the Concept AMG GT Track Sport as a possible precursor to a high-adrenaline model.

It is soon to become a reality, with the German carmaker this week confirming the concept car serves as a technology platform for two new performance models: the Mercedes‑AMG GT3 racing car and the future Mercedes‑AMG GT Black Series road version.

Since 2006, selected models have borne the coveted Black Series designation as the pinnacle of the Mercedes‑AMG range. Between 2021 and 2023 the GT Black Series road car was sold as the most powerful Mercedes-badged production car to date. Under its elongated bonnet was a 4.0l twin-turbo V8 engine tweaked to produce outputs of 537kW and 800Nm of torque.

With the help of its upgraded suspension, added downforce, a lightened body and carbon-ceramic brakes, the GT Black Series set a lap time of 6:43.616 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 2020, the fastest road-legal production vehicle at the time (subsequently beaten by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS with 6:43.300 and the Mercedes-AMG One with 6:29.090).

Only a handful were imported to South Africa, making them true rarities. Though no longer on sale new, used examples of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series are being advertised for up to R13m locally.

The second-generation AMG GT was unveiled in 2023 and is available in South Africa as a GT63 S coupe model priced at R4.4m. It is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain pairing a 4.0l V8 turbo engine with an electric motor, producing huge outputs of 600kW and 1,420Nm.

The road-legal variant of the car serves as a homologation model for the GT3 racing car used in Mercedes‑AMG’s Customer Racing Programme. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

The Black Series variant is expected to have even more muscle, though Mercedes-Benz hasn’t revealed its technical details or when it will reach showrooms. All it has confirmed is that red will in future represent the racing Mercedes‑AMG GT3 as a central element of the Mercedes‑AMG Motorsport colour scheme, while yellow-green will represent the Mercedes‑AMG GT Black Series road car.

“We are developing the most extreme Black Series ever. At the same time, we want to set the next record-breaker in motorsport with the future GT3,” said Michael Schiebe, Mercedes-Benz head of production.

“The foundation for this is the Concept AMG GT Track Sport, a technology demonstrator that was more than a concept from the start. It is our unambiguous commitment to maximum performance, a promise for the racetrack and the road alike.”

The road-legal variant of the car serves as a homologation model for the GT3 racing car used in Mercedes‑AMG’s Customer Racing Programme.

Since October 2025, the prototype — camouflaged with yellow-green and red accents — has been undergoing dynamic testing on test tracks. With the start of the testing phase on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the next stage of development is under way.

“With the unveiling of the concept, we can officially name the new Mercedes‑AMG GT3, with which we aim to continue the success story in Customer Racing for Mercedes‑AMG Motorsport,” said Christoph Sagemüller, head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

“Our goal is to again present a vehicle that sets the benchmark. We have already gained important insights from the initial tests.”

Business Day