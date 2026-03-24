Rolls-Royce targets ultra-wealthy buyers with Coachbuild Collection

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Rolls-Royce says the first Coachbuild Collection model will be fully electric, catering to the growing interest in luxury electric vehicles among collectors.

Rolls-Royce has announced a new Coachbuild Collection programme aimed at high-net-worth clients seeking fully bespoke vehicles paired with exclusive, multi-year experiences.

The initiative introduces a new approach to coachbuilding, combining the creation of a one-off model with a curated programme of events and access. Each collection will be limited in number, developed entirely in-house and will not be repeated.

Coachbuilding has long been part of the British marque’s history. In its early years, the company supplied rolling chassis to specialist builders, who designed bodies to individual customer specifications. While the process has evolved, Rolls-Royce says it continues to balance design freedom with consistent brand proportions.

More recent one-off projects — including the Sweptail (2017), Boat Tail (2021) and Droptail (2023) — have renewed interest in bespoke Rolls-Royce models among collectors.

More recent one-off projects such as the Boat Tail (2021) have renewed interest in bespoke Rolls-Royce models among collectors. (Rolls-Royce)

According to the carmaker, the new programme is aimed at clients who prefer to entrust the design process to Rolls-Royce rather than commissioning highly personalised input themselves. These clients will be invited through Rolls-Royce’s private office network, with locations in Goodwood, Dubai, Seoul, Shanghai and New York.

Each Coachbuild Collection will centre on a unique, road-legal and fully homologated vehicle developed by Rolls-Royce’s coachbuild division. The number of cars produced, along with their design and features, will vary depending on the specific collection.

Participants will also gain access to a range of experiences linked to the vehicle’s development. These include visits to testing facilities, access to design studios and workshops, and attendance at private events in selected global locations.

Rolls-Royce confirmed that the first Coachbuild Collection model will be fully electric, reflecting growing interest among its clients in electric luxury vehicles. The company added that many of the collectors involved in shaping the programme are existing Spectre owners.

Further details about the first Coachbuild Collection are expected to be announced in April 2026.