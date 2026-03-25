Bentley adds extra sparkle with new Boodles collaboration 

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Bentley has expanded its collaboration with UK jeweller Boodles, introducing two new design specifications that will be available across its model range.

The partnership follows the one-off “Be Boodles” Bentley Continental GTC unveiled in 2024, which was sold on the night of its launch. The car’s design prompted further customer interest, leading Bentley to offer similar styling themes on more models.

Customers can now choose between two specifications — Standard and Dark — when configuring their vehicles. The first model to feature the new treatment is the Bentayga EWB Azure, with orders now open and deliveries expected later in the year.

The Standard specification draws on the colour palette of the original Continental GTC. (Bentley)

The Standard specification draws on the colour palette of the original Continental GTC. It features a combination of Gravity Grey and Linen upholstery, alongside Autumn Stone and Piano Linen veneers. Interior details include diamond-pattern finishes, mood lighting and contrast stitching.

A diamond encrusted “Be Boodles” motif appears on the centre console, while Powder Pink accents are used throughout the cabin, including on piping and embroidery. The exterior is finished in Anthracite, with matching badging and subtle pinstripe detailing on the mirror caps.

The Dark specification offers a more subdued look. It features a Satin Anthracite exterior paired with a Beluga and Baroda interior, along with Piano Black veneer. Bright accents are replaced with silver and chrome finishes, reflected in the stitching, piping and trim details.

Bentley says the specifications are available across its range through its retail network, allowing customers to apply the Boodles-inspired design theme to their chosen model.