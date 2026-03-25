New Citroën Basalt rocks into Mzansi: pricing and specs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Citroën Basalt is now officially on sale in South Africa. The newcomer introduces a sleek SUV coupé body style to the French brand’s local line-up and will compete in the B-segment passenger vehicle market. With its sloping roofline and raised ride height, Citroën says the Basalt is intended to bridge the gap between a traditional hatchback and a compact SUV.

The model measures 4,352mm in length and 1,765mm in width, giving it a longer but slightly narrower footprint than rivals such as the Tata Curvv.

Both Citroën Basalt models ride on 16-inch alloy wheels. (Citroën)

Boot capacity is rated at 470 litres, while the 2,651mm wheelbase should provide adequate rear legroom. Exterior highlights comprise a sculpted piano black grille with the brand’s signature chevrons, LED projector headlamps with daytime running lights and fog lamps, 3D-effect taillamps and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Standard items across the range extend to colour-coded bumpers and door handles, protective black plastic sill and wheel arch cladding, gloss black side mirror caps, and front and rear faux aluminium skid plates. The entry-level Plus model features a foldable roof antenna, while the flagship Max gains a shark-fin antenna. Available colours are Polar White, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue, Garnet Red and Black Pearl.

A headlining feature of the Citroën Basalt interior is its 10-inch SmartCar HD touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. (Citroën Basalt)

Inside, both the Plus and Max derivatives share an identical cabin specification, centred around a 10-inch SmartCar HD touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster. The cabin also houses a four-speaker audio system, USB and Type-C charging ports, a 12V socket and an outside temperature display.

Comfort features span keyless entry and push-button start, cruise control, automatic air conditioning with rear vents, electric folding mirrors and electric power steering. Practical touches consist of a height-adjustable driver’s seat, front and rear armrests, adjustable headrests and split-folding rear seats. Interior appointments take in multifunction steering controls, front and rear LED cabin lighting and a passenger vanity mirror.

A seven-inch digital instrument cluster is standard across the range. (Citroën Basalt)

The Max builds on the Plus specification with additional convenience features, such as an artificial leather steering wheel, rearview camera and electrochromic rearview mirror. It also gains two extra tweeters and a rear boot light.

In terms of safety, both derivatives are equipped with dual front, front side and curtain airbags, along with an occupant detection system for the passenger airbag. Electronic stability control, hill hold control, ABS with electronic brake distribution and tyre pressure monitoring form part of the package, along with rear parking sensors. ISOFIX child seat mounts, three-point seatbelts throughout, an immobiliser, central locking with automatic door locking and a perimetric alarm are also standard.

Rear occupants get their own air vents and USB-C charging ports. (Citroën )

Power comes from a 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 81kW and 205Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Citroën claims combined fuel consumption of 6.3 litres/100km, with CO2 emissions rated at 142g/km.

Now available at Citroën dealerships, the Basalt Plus is priced at R354,900 and the Basalt Max at R369,900. Pricing covers a four-year/60,000km service plan and a five-year/100,000km warranty.

TimesLIVE