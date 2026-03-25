New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class takes luxury electric

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The 2026 Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class luxury sedan has been revealed with enhancements starting with a new, larger and more sculptural grille with an illuminated logo.

The emblem on the C‑pillar and the Mercedes‑Benz star atop the bonnet are optionally illuminated as well.

The double‑star headlamps get rose gold touches, and the two forged alloy wheel design options in the 20-inch with a silver finish and 21-inch Manufaktur wheel with golden finish now feature a floating Mercedes-Benz star in the centre that remains upright in motion.

The Mercedes-Maybach Night Series interior package in Manufaktur deep white/black pearl. (Mercedes-Benz Group AG)

The new and optional Night Series design package introduces dark lord paint finishes of grey, black and white or a two-tone paint finish in obsidian black/mojave silver combined with dark chrome accents, and offers a choice of two interior colourways: black nappa leather or a deep white/black pearl combination with a mother‑of‑pearl effect on selected surfaces, paired with gold‑grey piping.

The base interior is redesigned with an MBUX Superscreen with Maybach specific active ambient lighting with 199 LEDs, ten colour worlds and 64 individually selectable colours including the Maybach exclusive Rose Gold White and Amethyst Glow. The light responds to voice commands, climate adjustments and driver‑assistance cueing.

The aim is for an enveloping calm using smooth digital surfaces, light and high-end materials. Ethical customers can opt for a leather-free upholstery using the new high‑grade “Mirville” textile with a natural‑fibre look, complemented by deep white piping and an exclusive open-quilted diamond-stitched graphic.

The Manufaktur programme gives customers an endless list of personalisation options, but the sanctuary of indulgence prevails with the availability of automatic comfort doors, executive rear seats, refrigerated compartment and silver‑plated Robbe & Berking champagne flutes.

The new Maybach is powered by six, eight and twelve-cylinder engines depending on the market. (Mercedes-Benz Group AG)

The new engine line-up consists of electrified eight‑ and six‑cylinder engines with mild‑hybrid technology:

The entry-level S580 e is powered by a EQ technology six-cylinder V6 producing outputs of 395 kW + 17kW and 750 Nm + 205 Nm with an all‑electric range of around 100km.

The plug‑in hybrid variant pairs with an electric motor, increasing system output by up to 55kW. This model will be available in selected markets.

The eight‑cylinder Mercedes‑Maybach S 680 musters 450 kW + 17kW and 850Nm + 205 Nm.

In selected markets, the Mercedes‑Maybach S 680 continues to be offered with the juggernaut V12 rated at 450kW.

Additional insulation measures result in enhanced noise and vibration suppression and new Airmatic air suspension with predictive damping further elevates the wafting,

The new Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class also introduces a water‑cooled supercomputer designed to support future capabilities. MB.Drive Assist Pro is fitted as standard, including active distance assist Distronic with steering and lane change assist. The new parking assist identifies parking spaces on both sides of the vehicle and supports diagonal parking.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa is yet to confirm local availability of the new Mercedes-Maybach range.

Business Day