BMW offers free pre-trip inspections this Easter

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BMW is offering free pre-trip vehicle inspections to South African motorists ahead of the Easter holiday travel period.

The checks are available at BMW and MINI retailers nationwide and apply to vehicles of any age, including those no longer covered by a motor plan. The aim is to help drivers prepare for long-distance journeys and reduce the risk of unexpected issues on the road.

The inspections are part of BMW Group South Africa’s broader customer support drive, which focuses on preventative maintenance and keeping vehicles road-ready during peak travel periods.

In addition, BMW and MINI customers have access to 24-hour roadside assistance through BMW On Call and MINI Assist. The service covers mechanical problems, flat tyres and accidents, with towing to an authorised repair centre if required.

BMW says its roadside assistance teams will be deployed along major national routes over the Easter period to respond more quickly to incidents and help drivers reach their destinations.