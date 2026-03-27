Ferrari resumes Middle East shipments after war-linked pause

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Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari has resumed vehicle shipments to the Middle East after a week’s pause caused by regional challenges, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 after which Iran launched strikes against Israel, US bases and Gulf states, which halted shipping lines as well as effectively blocking Middle East fuel exports via the Strait of Hormuz.

“Temporary logistical issues, due to challenges in the region, have been resolved,” Ferrari said in a statement. “The company has actively managed to identify solutions, including the re-routing of sea freight and the use of air freight where needed.”

Ferrari last week temporarily suspended deliveries in the region.

Maserati, the luxury brand within the Franco-Italian carmaker Stellantis, also said last week it was pausing its shipments in the region, adding it was considering alternative solutions to deliver its cars safely.

Maserati did not provide an update on Thursday.

Reuters