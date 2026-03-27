LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Our Ford Everest gets a workout at Gerotek

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Driving back to the office after an early start at Gerotek’s testing facilities in Tshwane had me thinking about the ideal number of cylinders for an engine.

Six really seems to be the sweet spot — not too few and not too many. You get a smoother, more tractable character than a three- or four-pot arrangement (not forgetting a richer acoustic presence), while the fuel bills are not going to be as steep as with a motor packing eight or more chambers.

A moot discussion, perhaps, since carmakers are shifting away from displacements and ever towards battery capacity as electrification is the prevailing trend. But in South Africa there is plenty of life left in diesel propulsion, given the popularity of double-cabs and sport-utility vehicles based on their ladder-frame architectures.

Gerotek’s brutal suspension track pulls no punches. (Brenwin Naidu)

Of course, owners of such vehicles are bracing for soaring diesel prices next month, but something tells me the average Hilux or Ranger faithful is not going to trade in for a Chinese electric vehicle to escape the pinch.

Close to wrapping up our six-month stint as custodians of the Ford Everest Platinum, we pointed its nose to Gerotek for a final workout. As a regular reader, you know what goes down at the facility, which is a genuine torture chamber for all things vehicular.

While there are many courses at the Armscor-owned premises, our tests are limited to the straight track (acceleration), the dynamic handling track and the punishing suspension track.

The latter two, in particular, give one real insight into a vehicle’s integrity — the kind of limits that cannot be achieved on public roads. One of the best aspects of the Everest Platinum is its turbocharged diesel engine, a V6 unit with a capacity of 3.0l.

The best 0-100km/h time we extracted from the Ford was 10 seconds. (Brenwin Naidu)

We have praised its talents on different occasions: from the burly soundtrack to the muscular feel under hard acceleration, with an effortless cruising ability at the national limit. The output of the unit is 184kW/600Nm.

Lined up at the straight track to test the Ford’s 0-100km/h, it was toggled into two-wheel drive with the mode set to “Normal” — one run was dispatched with the traction control turned off, but it proved quicker with the system activated, at 10 seconds.

My last long-term test subject was the closely related Volkswagen Amarok (which uses the same chassis as the Everest). That was equipped with a six-speed manual and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel, dispatching the same Gerotek run in 12.25 seconds.

Fellow publication Business Day Motor News also tested their previous long-term Ranger Raptor at Gerotek, clocking the sprint from rest to 100km/h in a mere 6.7 seconds. A reminder, the Raptor is powered by a turbocharged-petrol 3.0 V6.

The Everest Platinum is not what you would describe as quick, but, considering its size and mass (2,487kg), 10 seconds is fair.

Heated seats and steering wheel are a treat on autumn mornings. (Brenwin Naidu)

Next up, the suspension track. Driving the Everest in this environment, on Belgian paving, a strip consisting of different-sized potholes and severe corrugations, revealed how superior the Platinum grade is in terms of insulation and build to lesser-equipped peers within the range.

Initial concerns over the relatively low-profile tyres (275/45/21) were unfounded as the vehicle took the undulations and side-to-side jostling in its stride. No cabin rattles or squeaks, and I drove back with the audio system off to be completely sure.

On the dynamic handling track, it behaved more or less as expected. This is no sports car, after all, with a high centre of gravity and inherent top-heaviness. But the Everest hustled around the tight corners of the circuit without much fuss, its electronic stability programme keeping things tidy on the damp surface.

We have noted before how solid it feels on the open road and this exercise at higher velocities, driven with more intensity than one would adopt on a public road, affirmed that.

This is our penultimate missive on the range-topping Everest, which heads back to its owners at Ford this week. Look out for a debrief on the extended test period soon.

Long-term update 6 | Ford Everest Platinum 3.0TD V6 4WD

Odometer on delivery: 300km

Current odometer: 4,600km

Praises: Handles rough surfaces with aplomb, surprisingly stable in the corners.

Gripes: Not a great time to be filling up a big diesel tank.

Average consumption: 11l/100km