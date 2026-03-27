Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Limited Edition unveiled in SA with updated styling

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The exterior stands out with dual-tone paint and orange accent detailing.

It has been 10 years since the Renault Kwid was introduced in South Africa. To mark the milestone, the French carmaker has launched the Kwid 10th Anniversary Limited Edition.

Exterior changes include a dual-tone paint finish with a contrasting black roof, orange accent detailing, model-specific black flex wheels and piano black side mirror caps.

The cabin features mustard-coloured trim across the door panels and infotainment housing. (Renault)

Inside, the cabin features mustard-coloured trim across the door panels and infotainment housing, along with a leather steering wheel with orange contrast stitching and front seats bearing a 10-year anniversary motif.

Standard features include ABS brakes, dual airbags, electric windows, a reverse camera and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Front seats bear a 10-year anniversary motif. (Renault)

Power comes from a 1.0l naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine producing 50kW and 91Nm. It is available with either a five-speed manual or automated manual transmission. Claimed fuel consumption on both variants is pegged at 4.9l/100km across the combined cycle.

Limited to 300 units, the Kwid 10th Anniversary Limited Edition is priced at R209,799 for the manual and R219,999 for the automated manual. The price includes a five-year/150,000km warranty.