Motoring

Kimi Antonelli takes pole for Japanese Grand Prix

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Kimi Antonelli took pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday as his Mercedes team locked out the front row for the third time in three races. (Kym Illman)

Kimi Antonelli took pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday as his Mercedes team locked out the front row for the third time in three races.

Formula One championship leader George Russell qualified second at Suzuka as Antonelli celebrated the 50th pole for an Italian driver and his second in a row.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri qualified third with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth.

Reuters

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