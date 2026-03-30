Bezzecchi wins US Grand Prix for Aprilia

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Marco Bezzecchi led all 20 laps at the Circuit of the Americas, where he crossed the line 2.036 seconds ahead of teammate Jorge Martin.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi extended his perfect start to the year by winning the US Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday for his third consecutive win of the year and fifth straight dating back to last season.

Bezzecchi led all 20 laps at the Circuit of the Americas, where he crossed the line 2.036 seconds ahead of teammate Jorge Martin. Pedro Acosta, who finished third in Saturday’s sprint before a penalty dropped him to eighth, rounded out the podium.

Racing a day after he failed to finish a sprint for the second time this season after a crash, Bezzecchi also reclaimed the lead in the MotoGP standings with 81 points, four points clear of Martin, who won Saturday’s sprint race.

With the win, Bezzecchi became the third Italian rider to win five in a row after Hall of Famers Valentino Rossi and Giacomo Agostini. He is also the first rider to win the first three grands prix of the season since Marc Marquez in 2014.

“This is amazing. I wasn’t expecting a day like this after yesterday because it wasn’t easy and I made a mistake, and it was important to bounce back,” said Bezzecchi.

“Luckily, my team, my squad, were very close to me, and they gave me the motivation to try to bounce back.

“I wasn’t expecting a race like this, and I’m so happy. I really can’t describe my emotions right now. Very, very happy and proud.”

Pole-sitter Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing finished fourth, while defending Austin champion Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team was 10th.

South Africa’s Brad Binder finished 12th.

Reuters