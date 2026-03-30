Max Verstappen says he is considering F1 retirement

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Max Verstappen says his current unhappiness has left all options on the table, including retirement when the Formula One season ends.

A winner of 71 career F1 races, which trails only Lewis Hamilton (105) and Michael Schumacher (91), Verstappen finished eighth at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The four-time F1 drivers’ champion from 2021 to 2024 for Red Bull relinquished his seat at the top of the sport when McLaren’s Lando Norris won the title last season.

Verstappen, 29, has bemoaned recent technical changes to F1 cars and reiterated his disappointment on Sunday, according to the BBC. New F1 engines have a 50-50 split between electrical power and fuel combustion.

On the record as critical of the changes, the Dutch driver was asked if there was a chance he would walk away from his Red Bull contract that runs to the 2028 season.

“That’s what I’m saying,” said Verstappen, who finished sixth in the season-opening race at Australia, did not finish in China and had his worst finish of the season on Sunday.

With races at Bahrain and Saudi Arabia cancelled this season because of conflict in the Middle East, the F1 schedule heads into a one-month pause and will return on May 3 at Miami. It is widely believed Verstappen will weigh his future before racing resumes, while expecting to finish the season regardless of what he decides.

“Privately I’m very happy,” Verstappen said, according to the BBC. “You also wait for 24 races. This [season] it’s 22. And then you think, is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport?”

Verstappen is not only struggling in races but also failed to emerge from the second stage of pole qualifying on Saturday when only the best 10 lap times move on to the third and final stage.

Reuters