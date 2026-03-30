VW’s software partnership with Rivian clears investment hurdle

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“We’re accelerating towards the future,” VW CEO Oliver Blume said.

Volkswagen’s software partnership with Rivian, a cornerstone of CEO Oliver Blume’s turnaround strategy for the German car group, has passed a key milestone, bringing the US partner closer to its next tranche of funding.

Winter tests of the first vehicles using the software have been successfully completed, Volkswagen said on Friday.

“We’re accelerating towards the future,” Blume said.

The joint venture aims to develop a software platform to underpin a model revamp across Volkswagen’s core brand and its US pickup truck business Scout and premium subsidiary Audi.

By joining forces with Rivian, a California-based maker of electric vehicles, Blume sought outside help after years of problems at Volkswagen’s own software arm Cariad.

The German carmaker is under pressure to catch up in a race with data- and software-savvy players, including Tesla and China’s BYD.

In November 2024, Volkswagen agreed to pay $5.8bn (R99.12bn) under the collaboration by 2027.

This included a $1bn (R17.09bn) tranche expected this year on completion of “technological milestones”.

A spokesperson said at this time the company would not comment on the details of the transaction.

Reuters