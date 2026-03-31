Updated Ford Ranger goes on sale in SA: pricing and specs

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An all-new Ranger Sport grade is being introduced between the XLT and Wildtrak trims.

Ford has rolled out its refreshed Ranger line-up in South Africa, bringing revised engines, new derivatives and wider availability of existing powertrains for its popular, locally built bakkie.

The big news is that the 2.3l four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine, producing 222kW and 452Nm, is now offered in the Ranger for the first time. Ford has also expanded the use of its tried-and-tested 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine to additional models, while the 2.0l single-turbo diesel gains a timing chain for improved durability. The company’s 10-speed automatic transmission is now standard on all automatic variants.

The new 2.3l four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol motor produces 222kW and 452Nm. (Ford)

Another noteworthy update is the all-new Ranger Sport grade, introduced between the XLT and Wildtrak trims. It is offered in Super Cab and Double Cab form with either the 2.3l EcoBoost (4x2) or the 3.0l V6 turbodiesel (4x4), both paired with the 10-speed automatic.

In Wildtrak guise, the 4x2 Double Cab adopts the 2.3l EcoBoost, while the 4x4 Double Cab retains the 184kW/600Nm V6 turbodiesel. Ford has also introduced the V6 diesel to the Wildtrak Super Cab 4x4 and the Ranger Tremor Double Cab 4x4, replacing the 2.0l bi-turbo engine, which falls away.

The Wildtrak Super Cab 4x4 is now available with V6 diesel power. (Ford)

The Wildtrak X is no longer offered as a standalone model, instead becoming an option package on the Wildtrak Double Cab 4x4.

The XLT line-up, aimed at cost-conscious fleet and private buyers, continues in Super Cab and Double Cab configurations. All XLT models now use the updated 125kW/405Nm 2.0l turbodiesel engine, exclusively paired with the 10-speed automatic, with a choice of 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains.

The new Ranger Sport is available in Super Cab and Double Cab form. (Ford)

Variants equipped with the 3.0l V6 use Ford’s electronic shift-on-the-fly permanent four-wheel-drive system, while the 2.0l turbodiesel 4x4 retains selectable part-time four-wheel drive.

The XL becomes the entry point to the range as the Base models fall away. The workhorse adopts the same 2.0l turbodiesel/10-speed automatic combination as the XLT, with Single Cab buyers able to opt for 4x2 or 4x4 (the latter also available with a six-speed manual). The XL Super Cab is automatic only in 4x2 or 4x4, while the Double Cab offers manual and automatic transmissions across both drivetrain layouts.

The company’s 10-speed automatic transmission becomes standard on all automatic variants. (Ford)

The Platinum grade continues as the luxury flagship and retains the 3.0l V6 turbodiesel. The performance-orientated Ranger Raptor continues unchanged, with its 292kW/583Nm 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine and race-bred off-road suspension package.

Now available at Ford dealerships, pricing is as follows:

Single Cab

XL 2.0l SiT 10AT 4x2: R590,000

XL 2.0l SiT 6MT 4x4: R635,200

XL 2.0l SiT 10AT 4x4: R666,000

Super Cab

XL 2.0l SiT 10AT 4x2: R599,500

XL 2.0l SiT 10AT 4x4: R675,000

XLT 2.0l SiT 10AT 4x2: R655,000

XLT 2.0l SiT 10AT 4x4: R731,000

Sport 2.3l 10AT 4x2: R735,000

Sport 3.0l V6 10AT 4WD: R825,000

Wildtrak 3.0l V6 4WD: R865,000

Double Cab

XL 2.0l SiT 6MT 4x2: R621,000

XL 2.0l SiT 10AT 4x2: R651,500

XL 2.0l SiT 6MT 4x4: R704,000

XL 2.0l SiT 10AT 4x4: R735,000

XLT 2.0l SiT 10AT 4x2: R699,500

XLT 2.0l SiT 10AT 4x4: R788,500

Sport 2.3l 10AT 4x2: R839,600

Wildtrak 2.3l 10AT 4x2: R899,000

Sport 3.0l V6 10AT 4WD: R995,000

Tremor 3.0l V6 10AT 4WD: R1,039,000

Wildtrak 3.0l V6 10AT 4WD: R1,070,000

Platinum 3.0l V6 4WD: R1,179,500

Raptor 3.0l V6 Twin: R1,299,000

Pricing includes a six-year/90,000km Ford Optional Service Plan, four-year/120,000km Ford warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance.