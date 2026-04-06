10 affordable cars that go the furthest on a tank in South Africa

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Driven with care the Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL can travel ±840km on a tank.

With the inland price of 95 octane petrol currently at R23.36/l, fuel efficiency is top of mind for many South African motorists. For first-time buyers — or those looking to downsize to save money — the key question is simple: how far can you travel on a tank, and what does it cost to fill it?

To answer this, we analysed a selection of attainable vehicles priced under R300,000, using manufacturer-quoted fuel consumption and tank capacities to calculate estimated driving range and fill-up cost.

Rather than focusing on a single metric, this list ranks cars by how they balance fuel spend, usable range and everyday practicality.

1. Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL | R227,900

Consumption: 4.4l/100km

Tank: 37l

Range: ±840km

Cost to fill: R864.32

km/R: 0.97

The Swift combines low consumption with a relatively large tank, resulting in one of the longest theoretical ranges in this price bracket.

Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4 55kW (VW )

2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4 55kW | R271,900

Consumption: 5.5l/100km

Tank: 45l

Range: ±818km

Cost to fill: R1,051.20

km/R: 0.78

A larger fuel tank helps offset higher consumption, giving the Vivo a strong overall range.

Toyota Vitz 1.0 XR AMT (Supplied)

3. Toyota Vitz 1.0 XR AMT | R227,100

Consumption: 4.2l/100km

Tank: 32l

Range: ±833km

Cost to fill: R747.52

km/R: 1.02

Low consumption contributes to an impressive range, despite the smaller tank.

Renault Kiger 1.0 Turbo (PHUTI MPYANE)

4. Renault Kiger 1.0 Turbo | R278,999

Consumption: 5.0l/100km

Tank: 40l

Range: ±800km

Cost to fill: R934.40

km/R: 0.86

Balances moderate consumption with a usable tank size, offering solid overall range.

Kia Picanto 1.0 (Supplied)

5. Kia Picanto 1.0 | R229,955

Consumption: 5.1l/100km

Tank: 35l

Range: ±686km

Cost to fill: R817.60

km/R: 0.84

A smaller car with a reasonable range, suited to mixed urban and longer-distance use.

Honda Amaze 1.2 Trend (Supplied)

6. Honda Amaze 1.2 Trend | R254,900

Consumption: 5.5l/100km

Tank: 35l

Range: ±636km

Cost to fill: R817.60

km/R: 0.78

Offers similar efficiency to hatchback rivals, with the added practicality of a sedan body style.

Hyundai Grand i10 1.0 (SUPPLIED)

7. Hyundai Grand i10 1.0 | R224,900

Consumption: 5.5l/100km

Tank: 37l

Range: ±673km

Cost to fill: R864.32

km/R: 0.78

A slightly larger tank helps improve range compared to similarly efficient rivals.

Hyundai Grand i10 1.0 (Supplied)

8. Suzuki Ignis 1.2 GLX auto | R293,900

Consumption: 4.9l/100km

Tank: 32l

Range: ±653km

Cost to fill: R747.52

km/R: 0.87

Efficiency is offset slightly by a smaller tank, resulting in a mid-pack range.

Suzuki S-Presso 1.0 (Supplied)

9. Suzuki S-Presso 1.0 | R178,900

Consumption: 4.6l/100km

Tank: 27l

Range: ±587km

Cost to fill: R630.72

km/R: 0.93

Low running costs are a highlight, though the smaller tank limits overall range.

Renault Kwid 1.0 (Supplied)

10. Renault Kwid 1.0 | R178,799

Consumption: 4.9l/100km

Tank: 28l

Range: ±571km

Cost to fill: R654.08

km/R: 0.87

Among the cheapest to fill, but with a shorter range due to its tank size.

Note: Actual fuel consumption and range will vary depending on driving conditions, load and driving style.