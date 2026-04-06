Rare classics and racing icons go under the hammer in Broad Arrow May online auction

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Broad Arrow Auctions, a subsidiary of Hagerty, will host its latest Global Icons online auction from May 11 to 18, featuring more than 30 collector cars spanning multiple eras and categories.

The sale includes a mix of classic road cars, racing machinery and luxury models, along with a selection of motoring and motorsport memorabilia.

Among the early headline entries is a 1956 Aston Martin DB2/4 Mk1, estimated at between €120,000 (R2,340,978) and €140,000 (R2,731,141). The car – pictured above – was originally delivered to Beverly Hills and has been restored in its factory colour scheme. It is powered by a 2.9l inline-six engine and is eligible for historic events such as the Mille Miglia and Le Mans Classic.

1989 Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth Group A. (Hagerty)

A 1989 Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth Group A is also set to feature, with an estimate of €180,000 (R3,510,918) to €200,000 (R3,900,800). The touring car, prepared by Team Imberti, was never raced and retains period-correct livery inspired by the 1988 Spa 24 Hours.

1957 Cadillac Eldorado Series 70 Brougham (Hagerty)

American classics are represented by a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Series 70 Brougham, offered without reserve and estimated at €80,000 (R1,560,320) to €90,000 (R1,755,168). Around 400 examples were produced, with the model positioned at the top of Cadillac’s range at the time. The car is powered by a 6.0l V8 and features a stainless steel roof and pillarless four-door design.

1954 Chevrolet Corvette (Hagerty)

Also included is a 1954 Chevrolet Corvette, estimated at €60,000 (R1,170,471) to €80,000 (R1,560,320) and offered without reserve. Finished in black with a red interior, it is powered by a 3.9l inline-six engine and represents an early production version of the model.

1983 Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole (Hagerty)

From the 1980s, a 1983 Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole will be offered with an estimate of €70,000 (R1,365,777) to €90,000 (R1,755,168). The car, styled by Pininfarina, has covered just over 49,000km and retains its original service records.

Bidding opens at 10:00 CET on May 11 and begins closing from 17:00 CET on May 18. Additional information on the auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com.

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