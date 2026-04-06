Rare classics and racing icons go under the hammer in Broad Arrow May online auction

Broad Arrow Auctions, a subsidiary of Hagerty, will host its latest Global Icons online auction from May 11 to 18, featuring more than 30 collector cars spanning multiple eras and categories.
The sale includes a mix of classic road cars, racing machinery and luxury models, along with a selection of motoring and motorsport memorabilia.
Among the early headline entries is a 1956 Aston Martin DB2/4 Mk1, estimated at between €120,000 (R2,340,978) and €140,000 (R2,731,141). The car – pictured above – was originally delivered to Beverly Hills and has been restored in its factory colour scheme. It is powered by a 2.9l inline-six engine and is eligible for historic events such as the Mille Miglia and Le Mans Classic.
A 1989 Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth Group A is also set to feature, with an estimate of €180,000 (R3,510,918) to €200,000 (R3,900,800). The touring car, prepared by Team Imberti, was never raced and retains period-correct livery inspired by the 1988 Spa 24 Hours.
American classics are represented by a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Series 70 Brougham, offered without reserve and estimated at €80,000 (R1,560,320) to €90,000 (R1,755,168). Around 400 examples were produced, with the model positioned at the top of Cadillac’s range at the time. The car is powered by a 6.0l V8 and features a stainless steel roof and pillarless four-door design.
Also included is a 1954 Chevrolet Corvette, estimated at €60,000 (R1,170,471) to €80,000 (R1,560,320) and offered without reserve. Finished in black with a red interior, it is powered by a 3.9l inline-six engine and represents an early production version of the model.
From the 1980s, a 1983 Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole will be offered with an estimate of €70,000 (R1,365,777) to €90,000 (R1,755,168). The car, styled by Pininfarina, has covered just over 49,000km and retains its original service records.
Bidding opens at 10:00 CET on May 11 and begins closing from 17:00 CET on May 18. Additional information on the auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.