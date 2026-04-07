Two-person SA team selected for Defender Trophy global finals

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Isabel Roux and Lance Kime have been selected to represent South Africa in the 2026 Defender Trophy global final.

Following a national selection process, they were chosen from more than 600 entrants. The first round of selections saw 48 contestants take part in a series of physical and mental challenges encompassing precision driving, constructing log bridges, and navigation and team challenges.

The field was narrowed down to the top 12 who made it into the national finals in Pretoria last month, all driving the new Defender 110 Trophy Edition.

As the last two standing from South Africa, Roux and Kime prepare to face off against contestants from across the globe later this year at an as-yet-unnamed venue in Africa.

The Defender Trophy is a reboot of the old Camel Trophy that was held annually between 1980 and 2000. It is held in partnership with conservation organisation and Defender partner Tusk, which protects endangered African wildlife.