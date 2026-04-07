WATCH | Ford GT Mk IV becomes third-fastest car to lap the Nürburgring

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The final Ford GT Mk IV has achieved a record run of 6:14.977 at the the 20.7km long Nürburgring Nordschleife, earning it the title of third-fastest car at the legendary circuit.

It trails the full-electric Volkswagen ID.R (6:05.336) in second place and the record-holding and Le-Mans-winning Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo (5:19.546).

Belgian Ford factory driver Frédéric Vervisch piloted the limited-edition, track-only Ford that debuted in 2023 as a 67-unit batch in honour of the original 1967 model. As the final hurrah of the iconic range, the Ford GT Mk IV goes all-in to deliver the highest levels of performance, handling and advanced technology of any Ford before it.

The car is a hand-built special with a unique engine and transmission, aerodynamics and a longer wheelbase powered by 7.0l V8 engine, and a racing gearbox driving the rear wheels only. It’s combined with a special transaxle with its own cooling system, while Ford developed a new lightweight chassis using adhesive bonded honeycombed-aluminium construction.

The petrol-powered Ford GT is the third-fastest car around the legendary German track. (FORD)

“The brief was to create the most extreme final version of the Ford GT, and the Mk IV is the outcome,” said Larry Holt, executive vice-president at Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations Group.

“The truly radical body has resulted in an unprecedented level of performance. We are proud to have been a part of the third-generation GT from its inception to this amazing swan song and consider it a significant chapter in our history.”