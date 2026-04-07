WATCH | Ford GT Mk IV becomes third-fastest car to lap the Nürburgring

The final Ford GT Mk IV has achieved a record run of 6:14.977 at the the 20.7km long Nürburgring Nordschleife, earning it the title of third-fastest car at the legendary circuit.
It trails the full-electric Volkswagen ID.R (6:05.336) in second place and the record-holding and Le-Mans-winning Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo (5:19.546).
Belgian Ford factory driver Frédéric Vervisch piloted the limited-edition, track-only Ford that debuted in 2023 as a 67-unit batch in honour of the original 1967 model. As the final hurrah of the iconic range, the Ford GT Mk IV goes all-in to deliver the highest levels of performance, handling and advanced technology of any Ford before it.
The car is a hand-built special with a unique engine and transmission, aerodynamics and a longer wheelbase powered by 7.0l V8 engine, and a racing gearbox driving the rear wheels only. It’s combined with a special transaxle with its own cooling system, while Ford developed a new lightweight chassis using adhesive bonded honeycombed-aluminium construction.
“The brief was to create the most extreme final version of the Ford GT, and the Mk IV is the outcome,” said Larry Holt, executive vice-president at Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations Group.
“The truly radical body has resulted in an unprecedented level of performance. We are proud to have been a part of the third-generation GT from its inception to this amazing swan song and consider it a significant chapter in our history.”
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