WATCH | Lewis Hamilton hoons a Ferrari F40 in downtown Tokyo

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Hamilton and the Ferrari F40 smoking it up in downtown Tokyo.

Lewis Hamilton recently enjoyed some much-needed downtime in the streets of Tokyo.

A few days before the Japanese Grand Prix in March, the seven-time F1 world champion was spotted visiting a nighttime car meet held at the city’s legendary Daikoku Parking Area — in a rare and exceedingly valuable Ferrari F40.

Needless to say, there were cameras a plenty, with renowned content producer 13thwitness at hand to capture the spectacle, which included a whole lot of burnouts, drifting and doughnuts.

There’s also a brief cameo appearance by Hamilton’s latest romantic interest, Kim Kardashian, who’s seen grinning in the F40’s passenger seat.

Wrapping proceedings up in style is a collection of moody still images snapped by automotive cameraman extraordinaire Larry Chen.

Hell of a way to spend an evening, right?