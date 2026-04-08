1000 Miglia entry list confirmed with more than 400 crews

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Many of the confirmed entries are cars that took part in the original 1000 Miglia speed race held between 1927 and 1957.

The entry list for the 1000 Miglia 2026 has been finalised, with more than 400 crews set to take part in this year’s edition of the historic Italian event.

A total of 29 countries will be represented. Italy accounts for the majority of entrants, with 225 drivers and co-drivers, followed by the Netherlands, the US and UK. Crews from further afield — including Canada, Mexico, Japan and Australia — will also take part.

From a historical perspective, 77 of the confirmed entries are cars that took part in the original 1000 Miglia speed race held between 1927 and 1957. These “participant” vehicles form a core part of the event’s heritage.

Italian marque Alfa Romeo has the largest representation, with 49 cars, followed by Fiat. Other manufacturers with a strong presence include Ferrari, Lancia, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

Attention will again focus on defending champions Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli, who will be aiming for a seventh consecutive victory, driving in a 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS.

They are expected to face competition from experienced crews such as Fontanella-Covelli, Erejomovich-Llanos and the Tonconogys.

The 2026 event is scheduled to run from June 9 to 13. The route will follow a figure-of-eight layout across Italy, with stages passing through Padua, Montecatini Terme, Rome and Rimini

Alberto Aliverti, who recently won the Coppa delle Alpi St Moritz edition, is also among the notable entrants, along with Coppa delle Dame regular Silvia Marini.

Several well-known names from outside historic rallying are also set to take part, including:

former Formula One driver Giancarlo Fisichella, who will compete in a 1954 S.I.A.T.A 30 BC;

motorcycle racing champion Loris Capirossi, who will drive a 1949 Lancia Aprilia; while

chef Carlo Cracco returns in a 1951 Lancia Aurelia B20 GT.

The 2026 event is scheduled to run from June 9 to 13. The route will follow a figure-of-eight layout across Italy, with stages passing through Padua, Montecatini Terme, Rome and Rimini.

All participating vehicles must be certified by the Registro 1000 Miglia to verify their authenticity and eligibility ahead of the start.

Click here to view the full entry list.

TimesLIVE