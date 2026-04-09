Kia slashes long-term EV target by a fifth

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Kia also trimmed its 2030 overall vehicle sales goal to 4.13-million from 4.19-million units.

South Korea’s Kia on Thursday cut its 2030 target for EV sales by about 20% to 1-million, reflecting weaker demand and the scrapping of EV subsidies in the US last year.

Shares in the carmaker slid, trading down 4.2% after earlier having risen as much as 2.5%.

Updating long-term business plans in a presentation to investors, Kia also trimmed its 2030 overall vehicle sales goal to 4.13-million from 4.19-million units.

Kia joined sister firm Hyundai in unveiling plans to deploy Atlas humanoid robots developed by Boston Dynamics. It will use them at its Georgia factory from 2029.

Hyundai plans to use the robots at a new plant in Savannah, Georgia from 2028 and has said it aims to build a factory capable of manufacturing 30,000 robots annually by that time.

Reuters