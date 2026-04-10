New Ariel Atom 4RR celebrates 25 years of lightweight madness

UK-based lightweight sports car maker Ariel has revealed its new Atom 4RR.
Built to celebrate 25 years of the Ariel Atom, this track-biased model comes armed with a 2.0l four-cylinder Honda K20C engine with almost every significant internal and external component replaced, upgraded or re-engineered to motorsport specification.
Capable of revving to 8,200rpm and force-fed by a larger turbocharger generating 1.7 bar maximum boost, Ariel says this unit punches out 391kW and 550Nm of torque.
Combined with a kerb weight of less than 700kg, this endows the 4RR with a claimed 0–100km/h sprint time of 2.4 seconds and a 0–160km/h time of 5.1 seconds.
Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a Quaife six-speed sequential gearbox with lightweight drive discs, a motorsport differential and pneumatic paddle shift. Clutchless up- and downshifts can also be made with auto-blip on downshifts, and the lightweight clutch is only used for initial start.
If this sounds a bit intimidating, you can always turn the wick down a bit by dialling through the three cockpit-adjustable engine maps with different boost levels. While Map 3 unleashes the full complement of power, Map 2 cuts it down to 373kW/450Nm, and Map 1 reduces it to 298kW/380Nm.
Other highlights include:
- lots of gravity-cheating carbon fibre bodywork;
- a full titanium exhaust system;
- fully adjustable twin-tube Öhlins dampers;
- a scrollable TFT driver information display;
- AP Racing 310mm two-piece ventilated discs paired with AP unequal-size, four-piston motorsport calipers; and
- race-spec pads.
The motorsport-derived ABS braking system features 11 stages of adjustment, all selectable while driving.
The Atom 4RR rides on lightweight forged wheels (7Jx16 front and 9Jx17 rear) fitted with road-legal Yokohama A052 tyres in 195/50 R16 and 255/40 R17 sizes.
Available strictly to order in extremely limited numbers, the Ariel Atom 4RR is priced from £208,000 (R4.6m).
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