Porsche deliveries slide further in first quarter

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Global deliveries were down 15% in the first quarter at 60,991 vehicles, the German sports car maker said on Friday.

Porsche’s deliveries slumped further in the first three months of 2026, with sharp declines in key markets China and the US, as loses its shine across.

Global deliveries were down 15% in the first quarter at 60,991 vehicles, the German sports car maker said on Friday.

In China, once a major growth engine for the Stuttgart-based carmaker, deliveries fell by 21% amid stiff competition on pricing and technology from local brands.

Porsche reported a 10% drop in deliveries to North America, driven partly by the discontinuation of US tax incentives for electric vehicles, according to a company statement.

Its home market Germany was the only region that saw growth at 4%. Deliveries in the rest of Europe plunged 18%.

Porsche pivoted back to combustion engine models and delayed the launch of some all-electric vehicles last year as demand sagged, at a cost of €1.8bn (R34.51bn) to earnings.

New CEO Michael Leiters has pledged a turnaround with ruthless cost-cutting and new models.

The first-quarter figures, which were impacted by the discontinuation of Porsche’s combustion-engine 718 models and a strong prior-year period for the all-electric Macan, were “overall in line with our expectations”, board member for sales Matthias Becker said.

Reuters