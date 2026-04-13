Bezos-backed EV firm Slate Auto raises $650m

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A 'blank' Slate truck will cost in the mid-$20,000s range, and customers will be able to add features at additional cost.

Electric vehicle company Slate Auto on Monday said it has raised $650m (R10.7bn) in a Series C funding round, as the Jeff Bezos-backed firm gears up to deliver its first vehicles late this year.

The company has touted its pickup trucks as being affordable and hopes to capitalise on the lower price tag to draw in customers grappling with high cost of living.

Slate did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on its valuation.

The company will enter the EV market at an uncertain time; the loss of federal tax breaks has hit overall demand for battery vehicles, but higher fuel prices due to the Middle East conflict are driving some people toward electric cars.

A “blank” Slate truck will cost in the mid-$20,000s (R330,000) range, and customers will be able to add features at additional cost.

The company, which has taken more than 160,000 bookings, said it will produce trucks at a factory in Warsaw, Indiana, and is expected to invest nearly $400m (R6.6bn) in the factory.

The funding round was led by investment firm TWG Global.

Reuters