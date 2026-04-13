REVIEW | Jaecoo J5 aims for mass-market domination

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It is no coincidence that many of the Chery group’s products look similar to those from Land Rover.

The brands have a joint venture in the Chinese market, under the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Company.

Jaecoo came to market with the J7, described by many as a cut-price Range Rover Evoque. Recently Jetour introduced the T2, which has a strong resemblance to the Defender. Lepas, which was introduced earlier this year, has an aroma of Jaguar to it (they even use big cats in their marketing materials).

And the baby J5 crossover, which arrived in my parking bay for a closer look recently, has more than a few hints of the Range Rover Sport to its design.

One imagines that the people who work at Jaguar Land Rover grimace when they see commentary that points out these parallels, but it is what it is: the Chinese have seemingly cracked the code to mass-market appeal. Give the people cars that look similar to established premium players, load them with features and enter at a price that is difficult to ignore. That recipe seems to be winning in markets beyond South Africa. Last month the Jaecoo J7 was Britain’s best-selling car.

While it might be some time before Toyota, Suzuki and Volkswagen — South Africa’s top three — are supplanted by Chinese marques, these brands’ executives are probably sleeping with one eye open.

Quality is superb for a vehicle at this price. (Jaecoo)

The Jaecoo J5 comes in at R339,900 for the Core; the higher-tier Vortex is R379,900, and the middle-grade Glacier costs R439,900. The range-topping Inferno is R479,900. It’s hard to tell them apart unless you know the specifications sheet off by heart in the absence of prominent badging that distinguishes the grades.

All use the same 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine and continuously variable transmission (CVT) pairing. The warranty is of a five-year/150,000km duration; the service plan covers 75,000km/five years. Like with the rest of the Chery group’s models, Jaecoo offers a 10-year/1,000,000km warranty for the first owner.

We had the top-tier Inferno, packing swankier 18″ alloys and a grocery list of features that would not look amiss in a top-tier Land Rover. We are talking about everything from ventilated seats to a panoramic roof and remote starting. It is quite impressive how Jaecoo and brands of its ilk have “democratised” features that were once the preserve of flagship luxury saloons.

The 540º camera system, for example, will blow your mind if you are upgrading from the average five-year-old B-segment hatchback. You are also likely to be wooed by the electrically operated tailgate and full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (Adas). These are usually hit-and-miss in Chinese cars, but the package in the J5 seemed to go about things without being too intrusive.

Also quite pleasant was that the side mirror controls remain on the driver’s side door panel — where you would expect them to be — not hidden within a maze of menus inside the infotainment system.

Surely there has to be some downsides to the J5? Let me go for the low-hanging fruit: a CVT is rarely a good thing. But driven as the average person would, it is not likely to be a deal-breaker. At least the 1.5l unit is up to the task (115kW/230Nm); moving the 1,475l body with suitable conviction.

Range Rover flavours are evident from most angles. (Jae)

It is thirstier than expected, however. The long-term average (more than 2,200km) was indicated at 9.8l/100km. The brake pedal was also irksome, with an on-off type sensation that proved a challenge to modulate smoothly at low speeds. This may result in an abrupt “grabbing” to stop until you get fully accustomed to its way.

That aside, the J5 proved itself to be a pleasant companion over a week of driving. Road manners are well-resolved, with a comfortable ride and a plusher feel than many rivals at the price — namely, Indian imports such as the Renault Kiger, Tata Curvv and Mahindra XUV 3X0.

It is rather practical too — I put the entirety of its 1,284l of rear space to use, lugging around oddments for a gathering. Boot space with the rear seats up is 480l, which is on par with some larger SUVs.

An impressive car, but at the price of the Jaecoo J5 range, buyers are faced with other options (from within the Chery stable, using similar ingredients) that may make the process of deciding a bit tougher.

Maybe we could simplify — it all depends on the aesthetic profile you want from your affordable Chinese crossover.

If you want something with Volkswagen T-Cross aspirations, get the Chery Tiggo Cross. If the Range Rover flavour does it for you, the J5 is your pick. If you always fancied a Jaguar E-Pace, consider the Lepas L4. Has the silhouette of Lamborghini’s Urus haunted your dreams? Look at the Jetour Dashing.