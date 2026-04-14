Nissan to cut models, boost AI tech in overhaul

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Nissan is shrinking its global manufacturing and workforce by 15% under CEO Ivan Espinosa's plan.

Nissan plans to streamline its global vehicle lineup by exiting low-performing ones and deploy its artificial intelligence driving technology across 90% of its array over the long term as it targets a revitalisation after years of turmoil.

Japan’s fourth-biggest carmaker said in a statement on Tuesday it will reduce the number of its models to 45 from 56. It will target annual sales of 1-million vehicles each in the US and China by the 2030 financial year and grow its annual sales volume in Japan to 550,000 cars by that time.

CEO Ivan Espinosa also unveiled a hybrid version of the Rogue SUV — known as the X-Trail in Japan — and an electric version of the Juke model.

“This is how our portfolio strategy comes to life, anchored in profitability and built around a leaner, stronger lineup,” Espinosa said, outlining the company’s long-term strategy.

Nissan will also expand powertrain options in its models and reinvest in growth, he added.

CEO Ivan Espinosa introduced the hybrid Rogue SUV, called X-Trail in Japan, and an electric Juke. (Nissan)

Nissan said it will give an update on the progress of its restructuring plan laid out by Espinosa last year when it reports full-year financial results next month and announce further elements of its strategic direction later in the year.

Under Espinosa’s sweeping turnaround plan, Nissan is reducing its global manufacturing footprint and cutting its workforce by 15%.

Espinosa said that the moment was right for the carmaker that trails Toyota, Honda and Suzuki in sales volume to sharpen its long-term vision as a guide for action as it reaches the midpoint of the turnaround plan.

Nissan said it will establish exports as a strategic pillar in China, shipping its N7 electric sedan to Latin America and ASEAN, and its Frontier Pro pickup truck to the Middle East in addition to those markets.

The company also aims to produce more vehicles in the US by raising its local production rate to 80% over time from around 60% currently, and to rejuvenate its Infiniti luxury brand by introducing new models.

Nissan has partnered on developing robotaxis with Uber Technologies and British startup Wayve. (Nissan)

In Japan, the carmaker will introduce a compact car series from the 2028 financial year, it said. It will seek to deploy end-to-end autonomous capability in its new Elgrand minivan, scheduled for launch in Japan this summer, by the end of the 2027 financial year, it said.

Nissan has partnered on developing robotaxis with Uber Technologies and British startup Wayve, aiming to roll out a pilot programme in Tokyo by late 2026.

Nissan shares last traded 0.7% higher by the lunch break, lagging a 2.4% rise in the benchmark Nikkei index.

The company is scheduled to release full-year financial results on May 13. In February it sharply cut its outlook for a full-year loss and reported a surprise third-quarter profit amid signs its turnaround appeared to be gaining traction.

Reuters