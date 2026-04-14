Porsche 911 GT3 S/C adds drop-top driving thrills to the GT formula

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There’s a new Porsche 911 model in town, one that is sure to polarise the brand’s purists more than any before.

Presented to the motoring press on Tuesday, the 911 GT3 S/C is basically a 911 S/T with its roof chopped off. Weighing in at 1,497kg – pretty darn impressive for a cabriolet – it features a fully automatic fabric convertible top, braced with lightweight magnesium ribs, capable of opening and closing in about 12 seconds at speeds of up to 50km/h. When folded away, an integrated and electrically operated wind deflector can be called into action, enabling an open-top driving experience at higher speeds. Push a button on the centre console and Porsche says it will deploy in two seconds at speeds of up to 120 km/h.

In case you’re interested, that commendable kerb weight – a mere 35kg more than a regular GT3 coupé manual – is down to lots of carbon-fibre parts borrowed from the 911 S/T. This means the car’s bonnet, wings, doors, anti-roll bars and shear plate are all fashioned from the feathery material.

Retract the roof and amplify the howl of that 4.0l flat-six. (Porsche)

Further weight reductions extend to the standard PCCB braking system (a 20kg saving over cast iron), a compact 40Ah lithium-ion battery (a 4kg saving) and centre-lock magnesium wheels that cut around 9kg of rotating mass. As with its coupé siblings, 255/35 ZR 20 front and 315/30 ZR 21 rear tyres are fitted as standard to the GT3 S/C, while its chassis set-up mirrors that of the 911 GT3 Touring.

Of course, the unique selling point of the GT3 S/C is that it amplifies the legendary timbre of the naturally aspirated 4.0l flat-six engine. Boasting more aggressive camshafts carried over from the 911 GT3 RS, flow-optimised individual throttle bodies and further optimised oil coolers, it delivers 375kW and 450Nm of torque. In case you’ve forgotten, it also revs to a stratospheric 9,000rpm – a number that should sound particularly good with the roof down. Paired with a six-speed GT manual transmission with a short final-drive ratio, the GT3 S/C sprints from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 313km/h.

Fancy folding roof aside, the GT3 S/C further distinguishes itself with a black windscreen surround, matt-black stone-chip protection film in front of the rear wheel arches, matrix LED headlight clusters and – for the first time on a 911 with a convertible roof – a retractable rear spoiler with a Gurney flap, as found on the 911 S/T and GT3 Touring.

Six-speed manual transmission intensifies the driving experience. (Porsche)

Designed as a pure two-seater, the black leather interior has also gone on a diet and features lightweight carpets and lightweight door panels with carbon-fibre pull handles. Four-way adjustable Sports Seats Plus are fitted as standard on the GT3 S/C, but customers can tick the box for optional sports bucket seats with folding backrests and seat shells made of carbon fibre to shed even more weight.

Other highlights include a GT3 S/C logo embroidered in the centre of the rear bulkhead trim, a rotary ignition switch to the left of the leather-stitched steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster with a dedicated “Track Screen” display mode. When activated, it reduces the digital displays on the left and right of the rev counter to essential data on tyres, oil, coolant and fuel. Shift lights on the left and right of the rev counter indicate the optimal moment to change gear. If desired, the display can be rotated so that the rev limit of 9,000 rpm is positioned at the 12 o’clock mark.

Those seeking a little extra visual flair can opt for Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur’s Street Style Package, which adds Pyro Red graphics on the front wings and “Porsche” side decals. Tinted HD-Matrix headlights and body-coloured airblades further sharpen the exterior look.

Magnesium wheels and lots of carbon fibre body parts help reduce weight. (Porsche)

Inside the cabin, Adaptive Sports Seats Plus feature an embroidered Porsche crest, with four-tone braided leather in Slate Grey, Guards Red, Magnesium Grey and Kalahari used on the seat centres and glovebox. The cabin is largely trimmed in two-tone Slate Grey and Guards Red leather, with matching red stitching, seatbelts and accents throughout.

Additional leather extends to the steering column, seat console, sills and air vents, while Race-Tex (Porsche’s artificial suede material) lines the headliner and upper interior surfaces. A darkened gear lever with an open-pore wood knob and Pyro Red shift pattern adds a final touch, alongside matching red accents on the dash and badging.

Now available to order, is the new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C sacrilege or a stroke of marketing genius sure to reel in the world’s poseurs hook, line and sinker? Let us know in the comments below.